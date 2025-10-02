EMA advertises 3 top positions as CEO/MD nears retirement

EMA managing director Hayden Romano -

THE Environmental Management Authority (EMA) has invited applications for several senior positions as the organisation prepares for the retirement of its CEO and managing director, and awaits the appointment of a new board.

On October 2, the EMA published a notice in the daily newspapers seeking applicants for the posts of managing director, chief operating officer and manager, human resources and administration.

The deadline for applications is October 21.

Minister of Planning, Economic Affairs and Development Kennedy Swaratsingh confirmed to Newsday that current managing director and CEO Hayden Romano relayed his intention to retire in December.

He said the recruitment notice was issued months in advance because of the length of time typically required for the selection process.

“It usually takes a while,” Swaratsingh said, adding that the process was a formality.

Asked about the authority’s current state of affairs, Swaratsingh noted that he has only been in the ministry for four months and could not offer a definitive assessment.

The EMA is currently without a board of directors, following the resignation of all members effective May 5. A new board has yet to be appointed.

Under the Environmental Management Act, Chapter 35:05, the authority is governed by a board consisting of members appointed by the President and accountable to the minister.

The board is responsible for appointing the managing director, who serves as CEO and as an ex officio member of the board.