CAL chickens come home to roost

A Caribbean Airlines aircraft. -

THE EDITOR: I'm trying to understand how decisions were made at CAL for the past ten years and it all comes back to the same root causes of bungling political interference and utter mismanagement by people who didn't care one bit about the people's treasury.

Let's look at the route from Jamaica to Fort Lauderdale and vice versa:

Now, Spirit Airlines, Jet Blue and Southwest Airlines operate the route and realise load factors (percentage of seats sold) anywhere from 60 per cent to 85 per cent and these carriers are lean, private companies with no extraneous staff to pay and no taxpayer monies to bail them out, so it is in their interest to analyse routes before they spend a cent.

Apparently, they all make money but here comes CAL with its bloated staff of family and friends of the PNM and all the inherent inefficiencies and bizarre decision-making that entails.

Poor CAL could only muster a dismal load factor of between 30-35 per cent. Did the airline really think it could make money with that kind of operation and competition from carriers that run a tight ship? Of course not, but you can do whatever you want when the treasury is your piggy bank – let the foolish people foot the bill while the roads, bridges and hospitals fall into disrepair and cancer patients get Panadol for extreme pain as CDAP disappears.

The question is: who made the decision to over-extend CAL to operate loss-making routes? Apparently the decision to fly the route was based on a "feeling" by CAL's resident executive geniuses that the Jamaican folk would just rush to buy tickets. Wrong! So, I have to come back to the question of the business case and investment appraisal to start the operation, other than a "feeling" that people would just love the service. What a way to run an airline.

Who did the proposal based on verifiable data and market projections? So, it's either a case of wilful mismanagement and/or political directives to operate the route. In any case, there should be heads rolling down BWIA Boulevard every single day.

Somebody has to be made accountable for this wilful misconduct. CAL couldn't just stick to core routes and make a profit, it had to play blackjack with the people's resources with no regard to what the money could have been spent on to help the citizenry.

This shameful, Third World way of running things has to come to an end at some point. Unfortunately, it may only come when all the money runs out and there's nothing left. For many years we have not been given an honest, straight answer with regard to the country's finances and it was taken to an extreme with respect to CAL.

We needed clarity from the ministry of finance and all we got was spite, vindictiveness, dishonesty, hypocrisy and disdain, all with a taunting smirk. Well the chickens have come home to roost. I can't wait to see an unbiased, verifiable, honest dissection of CAL's finances. I'm sure it will be a doozie full of subsidies galore, as usual, as opportunities lost...

D RAYMOND

Diego Martin