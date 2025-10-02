Be literacy champion, Moonilal

Dr Roodal Moonilal - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Great choice for a read-aloud story, Dr Roodal Moonilal. The Gruffalo is a favourite from 1st Year to Std 5. It’s written in rhyme which captures children’s attention, demonstrates that quick thinking can be more effective than physical force. It teaches bravery and problem-solving. For the non-fiction readers, we also get zoological information as the author, Julia Donaldson, weaves the story around the three main predators of the story’s clever mouse.

Moonilal, I applaud your sharing with the students that reading shaped your own life.

I could not agree with you more when you shared with the students of St Dominic’s Penal RC to mark International Literacy Day at the Debe Public Library: “Literacy is a fundamental building block for professional development, job opportunities and understanding each other in society. It helps to reduce conflict in the classroom, in the home and wider community.”

Moonilal, you championed all students and literacy advocates when you told the Std 2 students that “reading is an important discipline because it assists with student development, attitude, personality, character and values.”

Books like The Gruffalo, and several other books by local children’s authors, where our children can see themselves and communities, should be in every ECCE, primary school and home so all children can develop the love of reading.

Too many of our families cannot access public libraries. There is a 12.5 per cent tax on books not deemed textbooks, putting books like The Gruffalo out of reach of most of our nation’s families. Primary school libraries are not supplied with books (not since 1995) and there are no primary school librarians to create and manage a library space that fosters a love for books and reading.

Moonilal, please be the literacy champion TT needs. Lobby your cabinet to:

• Remove the 12.5 per cent tax on library-type books.

• Invest in primary school libraries with a diverse local and international collection of fiction and non-fiction books.

• Establish the training and placement of primary school teacher librarians.

• Mandate that a library schedule is on the national primary school curriculum.

Access to books for all children can equalise their literacy and learning opportunities.

SUZETTE CADIZ

via e-mail