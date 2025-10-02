Animal Welfare Network hosts fundraising art exhibition

Roberta Stoddart - Mod Dog -

For a second year The Animal Welfare Network will host a fundraising art exhibition at Y Art Gallery, 26 Taylor Street, Woodbrook, from October 4-11 from 10 am-2 pm.

A media release said, this initiative is spearheaded by The director of Y Gallery, Yasmin Hadeed, artist Roberta Stoddart and The Animal Welfare Network’s chairperson Sara Agostini.

Agostini said, “We are very proud that this, now bi-annual event, is the build-on from the wonderful success of our first Animal Welfare Network exhibition in 2023.

We are tremendously grateful once again for the generosity of the many contributing artists and Y Gallery. We hope to see the art-appreciating public and collectors again in their numbers, since the exhibition is not only geared towards raising funds through the purchase of the pieces but it is also about awareness and advocacy for change in the way we view animals in Trinidad and Tobago and the promotion of respect and responsible care for them”.

The exhibition will 24 local artists many of whom specifically created pieces for the 2025 AWN exhibition, with an animal/animal welfare theme. These include: Shannon Alonzo, Dean Arlen, Edward Bowen, Kenwyn Crichlow, Susan Dayal, Janice Derrick, Abigail Hadeed, Giorvana Hadeed, Hannah, Jackie Hinkson, Eryl Holt, Horacio Hospedales, Richard Hubbard, Barbara Jardine, Che Lovelace, Mairi Millar, Kvita Mongroo, Wendy Nanan, Bunty O’Connor, Markus Pohlmann, Rachel Ross, Shalini, Peter Sheppard and Roberta Stoddart, the release said.

Agostini said, “Events like this exhibition are key to sustaining our mission: to save lives, provide hope, and end animal suffering. All contributions will provide help towards giving neglected and abandoned animals in TT the second chance they deserve, and give a voice to the voiceless while promoting our mission of a world where all animals are treated with care and respect”.

All proceeds from the exhibition will go to The Animal Welfare Network (AWN).

For more info e-mail Sara.maynard0@gmail.com