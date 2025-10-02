Angostura’s Ian Forbes appointed acting CEO

Acting CEO Ian Forbes - Photo courtesy Angostura

THE Angostura board has appointed Ian Forbes to act as the rum and bitters maker’s chief executive officer.

In a notice on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange website on October 2, the Gary Hunt-led board said the appointment was approved at a board meeting on October 1

Forbes, the company’s chief operating officer, will act as the CEO of Angostura Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries with effect from October 1 for six months, in addition to his substantive duties.

The board also approved the immediate cessation of the interim arrangements for the day-to-day management of the company’s operations, in the absence of a CEO.

On August 6, Angostura appointed the following directors:

• Gary Hunt (chairman);

• Patricia Dindyal;

• Shival Maharaj;

• Roxane De Freitas; and

• Jennifer Frederick.