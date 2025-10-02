Alexander, AG to visit military detention centres

Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander and Attorney General John Jeremie will be visiting Defence Force bases in Chaguaramas on October 2 following a report by the Prison Officers' Association of TT (POATT) that one or more high-risk inmates recently threw faeces on a prison officer.

Under the Detention of Persons (Discipline and Place of Detention) (No 2) Directions in the current state of emergency (SoE), detainees are housed at either Teteron Barracks or Staubles Bay in Chaguaramas.

In a Facebook post on October 1, the union said inmates assaulted a prison officer by throwing faeces at him and that the officer was made to remain on duty in the soiled clothing.

In a telephone interview with Newsday on October 1, Alexander said he will be visiting the military sites "to see what is happening."

He said, "We normally go and pay attention to what is happening. I do not want to pre-empt anything. I only heard about the incident today.

"If it is faeces they are throwing and there are toilets to use, then they probably want to live among the faeces. Probably they like what faeces look like or feel like."

Asked about the allegation that faeces were thrown at an officer, Alexander responded, "I would have taken it and thrown it back at them."

Acting assistant superintendent of prisons Garth Guada is currently detained at Teteron Barracks for allegedly providing assistance to a gang during the SoE. Through his attorney Krystal Primus, Guada has alleged that Alexander, before his ministerial appointment, had visited high-risk inmates at the Maximum Security Prison without proper authorisation from the then acting commissioner of police or the then commissioner of prisons, Carlos Coraspe, who is currently on vacation leave.

However, a police memo, dated January 17, showed ACP Richard Smith had asked Alexander to accompany him for a meeting with inmate Rajaee Ali, who is currently detained at a military base. The request was made via writing to a DCP.

Acting Prisons Commissioner Hayden Forde on October 1 acknowledged that an incident involving inmates occurred at a military detention facility in Chaguaramas, but said there was no official report that faeces were thrown on a prison officer.

"There is no denying that an incident took place," Forde said. "Inmates tend to get agitated, do things in lashing out."

He added: "As to whether it was thrown on an officer, that was never reported to me or other members of the executive. There was a conversation among the executives about the incident."

He added, "With respect to whether the officer did not get an opportunity to clean himself or have a change in clothes, I cannot speak to that because that was never brought to our attention."

Asked about whether any action would be taken against the inmates involved, Forde did not disclose names but confirmed that charges could be laid.

"However, we have to get the necessary statements of the incidents from the officers. There are measures in place to remedy that situation," he told Newsday.

The post by POATT described it as troubling that the officer, after being subjected to the "degrading attack", was made to remain in soiled clothing because there were "no provisions or communication channels currently exist to facilitate emergency relief or support for prison officers outside of their stipulated shift times."

Like Alexander and Forde, the association did not disclose the name of the base or identify the inmates involved.

"The association further wishes to highlight that the area vandalised with faeces remains uncleaned to date, now approaching three weeks, creating not only a severe health hazard but also an environment of indignity for officers tasked with supervision."