$314 million in cocaine, ganja seized in Palo Seco

Police found and seized over $314 million of "high-grade Colombian creepy" marijuana contained in 41 crocus bags, along with five crocus bags of cocaine, on October 1, in the South Western Division.

According to the police, the drugs were found stashed in an area in Palo Seco during an ongoing intelligence-led operation co-ordinated by the Transnational Organised Crime Unit (TOCU).

This operation included members of the Vetted Unit of TT. On November 14, the US and TT formally signed a memorandum of understanding, establishing the specialised Vetted Unit within the TT police service.

A statement from the police said the operation "marked a strategic advancement in TOCU's ongoing efforts to dismantle a prominent drug trafficking network (DTN) operating within the South Western Division."

The operation started after the September 30 arrest of a close associate of this DTN and the seizure of a large amount of Colombian "creepy" marijuana.

As new information came in, intelligence revealed that the network intended to relocate the remaining drugs from the initial stash area in Palo Seco to avoid being caught due to the increased pressure from the TOCU.

Teams maintained their surveillance presence overnight into October 1 as the stash was uncovered.

The teams focused on this specific zone along Quarry Road, which has dense forest and remote access points.

The officers, with the support of police from the South Western Division, searched a targeted area which led to the discovery and seizure of the remaining drugs.

The drugs were transported to the Siparia Police Station pending further investigations.

Investigations are ongoing.