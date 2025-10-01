US Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago hit by Trump government shutdown

The US Embassy in Port of Spain. - File photo

THE US Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago is among the services affected by its government's shutdown, but it assures that scheduled passport and visa services will continue "as the situation permits."

A post on its Facebook page on October 1 said that due to the lapse in funding, the social media account would not be updated regularly until full operations resume, but urgent safety and security information would be posted.

"We will not update this account until full operations resume, with the exception of urgent safety and security information. For information on our services and operating status, visit travel.state.gov," the post said.

The same post was also made on the US Embassy in Guyana's Facebook page.

According to international media reports, the shutdown comes as President Donald Trump was unable to secure enough votes in Congress to pass a critical spending bill. It's the first shutdown in six years. Although many government operations have halted, critical services such as border protection, law enforcement, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, in-hospital medical care and air-traffic control workers are expected to continue.

The last shutdown occurred in 2018 and lasted 35 days.