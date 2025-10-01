Sacking Corneal makes no sense

Anton Corneal - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I suspect Anton Corneal's sacking is a signal that TT Football Association president Kieron Edwards has gotten the memo that the Soca Warriors aren't going to qualify for World Cup 2026 and is looking to the next World Cup already.

Corneal recently graduated from FIFA's technical leadership programme; he has experience and qualifications to be a technical director. Same reasoning for the sacking of Angus Eve – "a new direction." He was doing so well. Corneal even backed Yorke as head coach.

Congratulations to Senator David Nakhid on getting the citizenship act amended to allow athletes with TT roots to represent the red, white and black. It's long overdue. Imagine if we had Levi Colwill and Jadon Sancho in our starting 11, our World Cup chances would have skyrocketed.

I blame Edwards for still having the likes of Kevin Molino, Marvin Phillip, Sheldon Bateau, and Joevin Jones in the national team. These fellas have had their time, they are now past their prime. Why aren't young talents being given an opportunity?

I have written about players like Duane Muckette, John-Paul Rochford and Justin Sadoo, and another writer focused on Michel Poon-Angeron.

The resignation of coach Rajesh Latchoo, who was leading the education programmes at the TTFA, suggests to me that there is more in the mortar that the pestle.

Sacking Corneal makes no sense. His successor has to be a level above him, or else Edwards has some serious questions to answer.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas