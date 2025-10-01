Ramleela: Tradition, theatre and togetherness

Khemchand Sahadeo portrays Hanuman, the revered monkey god known for his strength, devotion, and loyalty, during the Pierre Road Ramleela in Charlieville, Chaguanas, on October 13, 2024. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Across Trinidad, many communities come alive at this time of year (leading up to Divali) with nightly Ramleela performances. While rooted in Hindu tradition, these plays are embraced and enjoyed by people of all backgrounds.

According to pundit Ramesh Kissoon, a spiritual leader with over 25 years of experience, “Ramleela is the enactment of the life and teachings of Sri Rama (a major deity in Hinduism, revered as the seventh avatar of the god Vishnu and the central figure of the epic Ramayana) from birth to the destruction of Ravan (who represents all aspects of negativity) and his journey through life as a human being in order to show different aspects of the significant parts of the life of Rama.”

Over time, Ramleela’s popularity has increased as more people are drawn to the open-air theatre and the dedication of the participants. According to Kissoon, the benefits to society remain undeniable. He believes the tradition provides youth with critical opportunities: “It does quite a lot actually, more so in offering young people the opportunity to hone and develop skill sets that are necessary. It’s an open-air theatre that allows people the opportunity to express themselves in a meaningful way.”

Kissoon said that Ramleela also helps to keep the teachings of Ram Charitamanas or the Ramayana (Hindu text) alive. “It reminds us of the lessons given to us by Bhagavan (Lord) Ram through all of his struggles in the journey to overcome the negativities that we see happening in our daily lives, how he would have been able to struggle and how he would have been able to overcome while staying on the path of dharma or righteousness. It augurs well for giving youth and the country a model.”

He added that devotees can find answers in the scripture, and that when young people are given the opportunity to enact it, they gain experiences that go beyond culture and religion. It also becomes an academic exercise, offering them the chance to develop skills and learn through meaningful participation. As for the general public, Kissoon said, “From that open-air drama and theatre and all of those things, it allows people to have a positive environment in which they can associate something to look to where they can socialise properly and grow as individuals, mentally and spiritually as well.”

The National Ramleela Council of Trinidad and Tobago plays a pivotal role in preserving and promoting Ramleela. PRO Deosaran Sankar, recalled that “The first meeting of various Ramleela groups was held in 1991. It was then called the Maha Sabha National Ramleela Council. The aim then was to unify the voice of Ramleela groups, especially for accessing funding from government (Ministry of Culture). In 2001, an interim committee was formed to bring all groups across organisations under what is now called the National Ramleela Council of Trinidad and Tobago. The Council was formally incorporated via an Act of Parliament: The National Ramleela Council (Incorporation) Act, 2012 (Act No.13 of 2012).”

According to the council’s p resident, Dhiraj Ramkissoon, Ramleela in its essence has remained the same with development as time has progressed, however he noted that it has evolved via the use of technology. “Groups now use technology available to them to enhance their productions and also reach a wider audience,” he explained. “The council supports all positive initiatives by providing guidance when needed but mostly the groups are the ones that individually create their opportunities for enhancement.”

Questioned on the popularity of Ramleela, assistant PRO, Karishma Ramoutar said “There has definitely been an increase in popularity of Ramleela. This can be attributed to groups promoting their activities and people feeling connected to them by sharing these moments even if virtually. There is also an almost cultural revival where we see entire families taking part in celebrations.”

Looking ahead, the council envisions Ramleela gaining further recognition as part of TT’s cultural heritage. Ramoutar said, “Ramleela in Trinidad has been gaining attention both locally and internationally and this bodes well. We are actively working to create a space for Ramleela to be recognised and celebrated as part of our heritage.”

She emphasised that supporting Ramleela contributes to the wider goal of community and youth development. “Children are given the opportunity to be a part of an event that helps them grow holistically.

“Many of them develop leadership skills and learn how to work as a group toward a shared goal. Confidence is also developed as the presentations is done publicly.”

The council encourages citizens to get involved beyond simply attending. Citizens can contribute to the tradition by financially supporting, volunteering their time and expertise in costume making, wire bending, bamboo bending, helping with decor, music, dance, stage management etcetera. Interested persons can reach out to Ramleela groups in their area and see how they can best support.

Here are some current Ramleela events:

Cedar Hill Youth, Social and Cultural Organisation at the Cedar Hill Ramleela Ground, Manahambre Road, Princes Town – Runs till October 5 from 7 pm-8.30 pm

Pierre Road Ramleela Committee at the Pierre Road Ramleela Ground. Runs till October 6 from 6.30 pm-9.30 pm.

Sangre Grande Ramleela Committee at The Recreation Grounds of Sangre Grande Hindu School. Runs till October 6 from 5.30 pm-8.30 pm.

St John’s Trace Ramleela Committee at the St John’s Trace Recreation Ground. Runs till October 5 from 6.30 pm-8.30 pm.

Rio Claro Ramleela Committee at17 Mahabalsingh Trace, Navet Village, Rio Claro. Runs till October 6 from 6 pm.

Mc Bean Ramleela celebrations hosted at the Lower Mc Bean Recreational Ground, Couva. Runs till October 13 from 6.30 pm-8.30 pm