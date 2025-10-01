Monthly Readers Theatre Series to feature The Salt Debt

Britni Brooks -

The October instalment of Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) Monthly Readers Theatre Series (MRTS) features a cold reading of the screenplay The Salt Debt by Britni Brooks.

Held the first Wednesday of every month, the reading will be held on October 1 at 7 pm at the Trinidad Theatre Workshop, 6 Newbold Street, Port of Spain.

Brooks is a drama teacher, playwright and performer whose work reimagines Caribbean folklore through a contemporary lens. A member of the National Drama Association of TT, she is passionate about telling stories that explore identity, redemption and the unseen.

In The Salt Debt, Dean, a rising star once hailed as the village’s pride, returns to his coastal home carrying a secret that has haunted him for years. His best friend Trevor drowned under mysterious circumstances, and though the world applauded Dean’s success, the village whispers a different story – that Trevor’s death left behind a debt, one written in salt and bound to the sea.

As Dean faces old memories, restless spirits and the fury of Trevor’s sister Imani, he is forced to confront the truth: some debts cannot be buried, and the ocean always remembers. The Salt Debt is a haunting tale of guilt, grief, and the reckoning that waits beneath the waves.

Whether you're an actor, a theatre enthusiast, or just curious, come lend your voice, as readers are often pulled from those present at the reading and help shape these stories in real time. The reading and discussions offer a unique insight into the play development process.

Admission is free.

For further info, playwrights who want the opportunity to have their work featured in the dramatic readings should submit their scripts to be read first.

E-mail: playwrightsworkshoptt@gmail.com

Phone/text/WhatsApp: (868) 351-6293

Facebook & Instagram: @playwrightsworkshoptt