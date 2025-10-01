Marlon King back in court for third murder trial

A trial date is likely to be set when Marlon King returns to court later this year to face his third trial for the murder of his stepdaughter, Amy Emily Annamunthodo, almost two decades ago.

King appeared before Justice Maria Busby Earle-Caddle on September 30, a week after a San Fernando jury was unable to return a verdict at his second trial.

The matter has been adjourned to November 21 for further case management. He is represented by attorneys Russell Warner and Toni Roberts.

On September 23, after four hours of deliberations, the jury was unable to arrive at a unanimous verdict in the trial against King.

In 2012, he was sentenced to hang by then-High Court judge Anthony Carmona after a jury returned a similar guilty verdict. On July 29, 2021, the Court of Appeal ordered a new trial after upholding King's appeal against conviction.

Annamunthodo, four, was tortured and beaten to death in 2006. King was charged with killing the child at his home on Ste Madeleine Road, Marabella. He was in a common-law relationship with Annamunthodo’s mother, Anita.

Annamunthodo was burned with cigarettes, hung from her hair and beaten until her heart ruptured. At the time of her death, the four-year-old was said to be 33 pounds, unable to speak properly and underdeveloped.