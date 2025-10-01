Man awarded $158k for dog attack at Sando apartment

Lawrence Wong, an ex-rigger with Massy Energy at the Point Lisas industrial estate, was awarded $158,000 in damages after a dog attack at a rented apartment in 2016 left him permanently injured.

Wong, of Tacarigua, rented an apartment at Coconut Drive, San Fernando, for short-term use from November 20-30. He was told about two dogs on the premises and agreed that one of the two landlords would escort him while on the property. On November 30, one dog was roaming free as Wong arrived. When he expressed concern, the landlady assured him the dogs would not harm him. Moments later, the second dog, tied near his apartment, rushed at him.

Wong tried to fend off the animal with kicks, but the landlady hurled objects at him and shouted, “Don’t kick my dog in my place, is better you dead.” Both dogs advanced, forcing Wong to retreat until he fell over the balcony. He suffered severe fractures to his left ankle, foot and leg, leaving him unable to walk.

He was hospitalised for 12 days, placed in a cast, and advised that he could undergo reconstructive surgery or allow his injuries to heal naturally. Wong opted against metal pins and endured months of steroid injections and pain management. He was declared unfit to work until April 2018 and was eventually laid off by Massy Energy.

In March 2017, he received a disability grant. By May 2019, doctors advised that he required regular analgesia. In September 2020, he was assessed with a 16 per cent permanent partial disability.

With no income to fund private legal action, Wong applied for assistance from the Legal Aid and Advisory Authority (LAAA) in 2017. Attorneys Javier Forrester and Joel Roper represented him. Wong obtained a default judgment for negligence against his landlords.

On September 30, Master Rishma Ramrattan awarded him damages for pain, suffering, loss of earnings and medical expenses, along with interest and costs.

“After my injury, I had no income to obtain legal representation or pursue justice,” Wong said. “The service at the authority was professional, kind and people-centred. I am also thankful for the efficiency with which the Master of the court handled the matter.”

Wong still walks with a limp, but now works as a tradesman/technician on a project basis.