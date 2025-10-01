Ideas, PNM,­ not clothes

PNM political leader Pennelope Beckles -

THE EDITOR: The PNM’s trite and senseless attempt to turn Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s clothes into a national issue confirms, yet again, how bereft of ideas that party has become.

The PNM has returned to its playbook of attempting to delegitimise Persad-Bissessar and is doing so through its typically moronic means of questioning her apparel.

Under Pennelope Beckles, the PNM is as insipid and tasteless as it was with Dr Keith Rowley, indulging in pettiness instead of an exchange of nation-building ideas.

It is instructive that Rowley’s lifestyle was never called to account, even when he travelled several times a year and stayed abroad up to three weeks at a time.

Beckles should wake up to the reality that the PNM was removed from national office for its ineptitude and spitefulness.

Democracy demands wholesome debate on measures to improve the nation from the morass into which it fell under Rowley’s bungling leadership.

If she is to transform the PNM, Beckles must denounce the small-minded attacks on the Prime Minister and engage in progressive discourse.

The vilification of the country’s elected leader is a distressing commentary on a PNM that is adrift in irrelevance and malice.

The PNM should render ideas, not clothes.

ANDREW PHILLIP

via e-mail