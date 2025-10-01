Gregorio heads Tunapuna Chamber’s board for 2025/26 term

THE Greater Tunapuna Chamber of Industry and Commerce (GTCIC) has named a new board of directors for the 2025/2026 term, with businessman Ramon Gregorio returning as president.

The chamber, based at Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna, announced its new executive team and directors on September 29.

The board boasts a range of expertise across research, finance, law, retail, manufacturing, real estate, accounting and languages.

Gregorio said the chamber’s mission remained focused on strengthening the business environment in Tunapuna and surrounding areas while positioning the region as a centre for commerce.

"The Greater Tunapuna Chamber remains dedicated to serving as the voice of business in our region.

"With this outstanding team, we will continue to advocate for entrepreneurs, support SMEs and drive innovation that positions Tunapuna as a hub of commerce and community impact," he said.

Joining Gregorio on the executive are Michael Grant, who returns as vice-president, Nardia Kanhai-Bachan as the new secretary; Harold Ramautarsingh as treasurer; and Neela Maharaj as public relations officer.

The directors for the 2025/2026 term are Neil Boodoosingh, Vinai Charran, Aleah Guitan, Gerard Andrews and Kerry-Ann Erskine.

The chamber said the new board reflected a commitment to advancing business, fostering innovation and strengthening the commercial landscape of Tunapuna and the wider region.

It added that it would pursue initiatives over the coming year to promote collaboration, investment and sustainable development.

Founded to represent the interests of businesses in Tunapuna and its neighbouring communities, the GTCIC plays an active role in advocacy, networking and economic development.

Over the years, it has supported small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), promoted local entrepreneurship and sought to address challenges faced by retailers, manufacturers and service providers in the area.

The organisation has also worked with public and private stakeholders to encourage greater investment in the East-West Corridor, particularly in sectors such as construction, trade, real estate and tourism.

Its leadership said the new board intends to continue this outreach, ensuring that member businesses benefit from stronger representation at the national level while maintaining close links with the communities where they operate.