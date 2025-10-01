Death penalty not the answer

THE EDITOR: Implementing the death penalty for drug trafficking, as suggested for the US, is a highly contentious approach aimed at deterring the supply and distribution of illegal drugs.

The rationale is that harsh punishments could significantly reduce the number of dealers and cut off distribution routes, thereby lowering drug availability and associated crime.

However, enforcing such measures requires careful consideration.

While the threat of capital punishment might deter some, there are serious ethical, legal, and human rights concerns surrounding its use. Moreover, history shows that harsh punishments alone may not fully eliminate demand or curb the deeper societal issues that lead individuals to use and deal in drugs.

Efforts to combat drug trafficking must also focus on addressing root causes – such as poverty, lack of education, and social inequality – that drive demand. Strengthening border controls, disrupting supply chains, and investing in rehabilitation and prevention programmes are equally critical strategies.

International co-operation is essential, with countries sharing intelligence and co-ordinating efforts to dismantle trafficking networks. While tough penalties can play a role, sustainable drug control depends on a balanced approach that combines law enforcement with social reforms.

Ultimately, eradicating drug abuse and trafficking require comprehensive strategies rooted in respect for human rights, community engagement, and long-term social development.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via-e-mail