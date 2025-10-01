Cool It sound warning to Big Ballers challengers

Cool It FC sounded a warning to all challengers on September 26 with a clinical victory in the Big Ballers Football League at the Northeastern Regional Indoor Sport Complex, Sangre Grande.

Looking for a hat-trick of titles in the region and the $100,000 first prize, after winning the 2025 Fishing Pond Football League and the 2025 Anthony Wolfe Sweet 16 League, Cool It have had the perfect start to the tournament.

After a 4-0 result over Young Guns on the opening weekend, Cool It followed that with a 2-0 triumph over Manzanilla Challengers Rebirth at the newly opened complex.

The Manzanilla team put up firm resistance in the first half, but were overwhelmed by the experience and skill of Cool It in the second period, boasting former national players Keron "Ball Pest" Cummings, Kevon "Showtime" Woodley and Wolfe.

Cummings broke the deadlock in the 52nd from the penalty spot after a handball infringement, tucking the ball calmly into the net.

Wolfe, 41, showed he still has miles in the tank defensively with a vital interception on a low right-sided cross to stop a potential equaliser.

And Kareem De Freitas put the result beyond doubt in the 66th with a header from a long throw after he was left unmarked in the box.

Manzanilla's Darkeil Ferreira should have pulled one back late after a prolonged possession by his team, but he blasted his shot overbar from an acute angle despite being on his favoured left foot.

In the earlier match of the double header, Wolf Pack and Narcos devoured Seed of Greatness (Biche) 11-0 with star forward Shackiel Henry bagging five goals. It was 3-0 after 26 minutes with Henry already registering a hat-trick. Junior Asson and Josiah Edwards each had a brace in the rout.

On September 27, Young Guns blasted 1st Engineer Battalion 4-0.

Action continues on October 3 with Boys Town against Eastern County at 7.30 am and Wolf Pack and Narcos looking for their second win against Xclusive.

On October 4, Dream Team face Young Guns at 7.30 am while Manzanilla Challengers Rebirth meet 1st Engineer Battalion at 9.30 pm.