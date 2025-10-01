Chaguanas teen freed of robbery charge

AN 18-year-old boy has been freed of a robbery with personal violence charge after a Children’s Court judge upheld a no-case submission from his attorney, who argued prosecutors failed to present evidence directly linking the child to the April 2023 incident in Chaguanas.

Justice Nirala Bansee-Sookhai ruled at a hybrid trial on September 30 that the prosecution’s case rested largely on circumstantial and hearsay evidence, including a statement from a security guard at the bar on the Chaguanas Main Road, where the incident allegedly occurred, who was not an eyewitness. The alleged victim did not testify because he is abroad, and his police statement was not admitted into evidence.

The judge noted that inconsistencies in the prosecution’s case, including the date, location and details of the alleged robbery, weakened its credibility. While testimony suggested the victim was injured and robbed, no evidence was presented on the amount of money stolen. Witnesses also gave conflicting accounts, stating the robbery occurred on April 9 instead of April 4.

Defence attorney Bhimal Maharajh pointed out that the security guard admitted under cross-examination that he had never interacted with the child before, despite claiming in his written statement that the boy had robbed another person a week earlier.

Bansee-Sookhai concluded that the prosecution’s case was “manifestly weak and tenuous” and that no reasonable tribunal could convict on the evidence presented.

She upheld the no-case submission, dismissing the charge and ordering the teenager discharged.