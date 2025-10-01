Attorney shortlisted for Queen Mary Wasafiri New Writing Prize

Rajiv Ramkhalawan -

TT attorney, Rajiv Ramkhalawan, has been shortlisted in the Fiction category in the 2025 Queen Mary Wasafiri New Writing Prize, for his piece Blood and Bone.

A media release said, the judges noted that the quantity and quality of writing this year were staggering and only the top 1.5 per cent of entries have been shortlisted, having each stood out as exceptional.

There will be a prize-giving party on October 30, as part of the London Literature Festival at the Southbank Centre in London, where the judges will announce the winners.

Since its inception, the Queen Mary Wasafiri New Writing Prize has awarded some of the most exciting new voices in life writing, poetry and fiction from around the world.

Launched to commemorate the magazine's 25th anniversary, the Prize has been recognising excellence in fiction, life writing, and poetry for over 15 years. The prize is named in honour of our partnership with Queen Mary, University of London, a collaboration that reflects a shared commitment to nurturing literary voices and communities.

Representing more of the globe than any other prize of its kind, the prize supports writers who have not published book-length works, with no limits on age, gender, nationality, or background, the release said.

Ramkhalawan was the winner of the 2020 Cecile de Jongh Literary Prize. He is a past recipient of a regional award from the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. Ramkhalawan has previously been shortlisted for the BCLF Elizabeth Nunez Award for Writers in the Caribbean and the Bridport Prize. His most recent works of short fiction have appeared in Joyland, The Los Angeles Review, The London Magazine and Litro Magazine.

In 2022, Ramkhalawan was the recipient of a Bocas Emerging Writers Fellowship in the Prose category from the Bocas Lit Fest geared towards supporting emerging Caribbean writers advancing or completing a manuscript.