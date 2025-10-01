Applications still open for National Secondary Schools Entrepreneurship Competition

NSSEC 2024 winners St James Secondary School. -

The National Secondary Schools Entrepreneurship Competition (NSSEC) is celebrating nine years of sparking big ideas in classrooms and turning students into business thinkers. Young people comprising 128 teams are taking part this year, putting their creativity, problem-solving and teamwork to the test as they discover what it takes to build a business from the ground up.

A media release said, NSSEC is a six-week, digitally driven business simulation that allows students to run virtual companies, take risks, make decisions and see the results play out in real time.

“It’s an engaging and relevant experience and is not just learning from a textbook,” says Sophia Stone, director of NSSEC at 3Stone Consulting, “But it really is using gamification to teach young people how to start a business. Whether you are in Mayaro, Tobago or Port of Spain, you can take part. We have seen students who begin with a casual interest transform into passionate, strategic thinkers, ready to take their talents and turn them into something meaningful for their future”.

This year, NSSEC will also feature a youth market in December, where past participants who have already started businesses can showcase their products and services to the public.

“We think this is going to be one of the most exciting new elements of the programme,” Stone said. “Students will get to see peers who once sat where they are, and now have a real business to show for it. It is a powerful way to connect education to real-world impact”.

The numbers support their enthusiasm. Independent impact studies have shown that over 84 per cent of past participants were inspired to start or consider starting a business. Some have already launched ventures ranging from vegan dessert brands to youth entrepreneurship networks, proving that NSSEC is a launchpad for future business owners, the release said.

As TT continues to grapple with the need for economic diversification, NSSEC is preparing a generation of job creators who see entrepreneurship not as a distant dream but as a practical way to build the future they want.

The competition is free for schools to enter and has some spots still available.

For more information, visit www.ttnssec.com or e-mail admin@ttnssec.com

.