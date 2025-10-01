Applications open for 2026 JET Programme

From left to right: Jarron Andrews, Jeremy Logan and Patricia Lewis, TT participants in the JET Programme in Japan. -

The Embassy of Japan has announced that applications for the 2026 Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Programme are now open. This initiative invites passionate and globally minded individuals to serve as assistant language teachers (ALTs) in Japanese elementary, junior high and high schools.

A media release said, the JET Programme is more than just a teaching opportunity; it is a dynamic cultural exchange experience. Participants will not only assist in English language education but will also take part in cultural exchange activities sharing Trinidad and Tobago’s culture within their local Japanese communities. Through these roles, participants help foster mutual understanding and broaden international perspectives. At the same time, participation in the JET Programme offers an enriching personal and professional journey, enhancing teaching capabilities, language skills and intercultural competence.

Since 2004, more than 270 individuals from TT have taken part on the JET Programme. Their commitment and enthusiasm have greatly contributed to Japan’s educational landscape and have helped strengthen the long-standing friendship between Japan and TT. Participants are assigned to locations throughout Japan and initially serve for one year. This can be renewed for up to three years based on their performance and may be extended for up to five years, the release said.

Application period: September 17-December 5 (no extensions).

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the Embassy of Japan’s website for full eligibility requirements and documentation: https://www.tt.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_en/jet_program.html