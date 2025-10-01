Alternative theory of space and time

-

THE EDITOR: The special theory of relativity developed by Albert Einstein in 1905 is the accepted theory of space and time. It has contributed significantly to our understanding of nature as it correctly accounts for many high-speed phenomena. Despite its great success, the theory produces several inconsistencies as a result of which I have for many years argued that it is not correct.

I am pleased therefore to report that on September 24, the prestigious science journal Proceedings of the Royal Society A published online a paper I submitted titled “Light Propagation and Alternative Space-time Transformations” in which I contend that the special relativity theory is “not complete” (which is a polite way of saying that the theory is wrong).

In that paper I advance an alternative theory of space and time which was developed by the late Franco Selleri, professor of theoretical physics at Bari University, Italy, who previously invited me to write the foreword of his 2011 book, Weak Relativity: the Physics of Space and Time without Paradoxes.

I show in the paper that Selleri’s theory resolves two major anomalies which are unresolved by special relativity, one of them for over 100 years. I also show that the new theory succeeds in producing clock synchronisation in the GPS which is essential for the accurate operation of the system.

Special relativity is unable to accomplish this, as a result of which GPS engineers introduced a “correction” to the GPS clocks. This “correction” is treated in the literature as a legitimate scientific procedure, but it really highlights a fundamental limitation of special relativity.

There are two key elements in realising this “breakthrough” publication. The first is my observation in 2010 that the GPS clocks can be used to test the foundational principle of special relativity which can be stated thus: light travels at a constant speed in all directions.

Using these synchronised clocks, I determined that light travels faster west than east contrary to the requirements of special relativity. This means that a light pulse sent from Port of Spain to St Augustine will take a longer time than a pulse sent from St Augustine to Port of Spain.

The second key element is my identification and testing of Selleri’s theory which he first published in 1995. Scientists find it very difficult to relinquish an accepted theory even if that theory is shown to be flawed. A viable alternative must be advanced if there is to be any chance of this.

Based on my research, I can say that the new theory not only reproduces the successes of special relativity, but also accounts for phenomena where special relativity does not and hence provides a more accurate basis for the development of modern physics.

This publication in Proceedings A is therefore a wonderful precursor to my forthcoming book, A Modern Approach to Spacetime Physics, in which I fully describe the new theory and how it outperforms special relativity.

Through an arrangement between the Royal Society and ResearchGate, the published paper can be accessed at the following link:

(PDF) Light propagation and alternative spacetime transformations

STEPHAN GIFT

Professor Emeritus of Electrical Engineering

The UWI