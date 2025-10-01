4 held in Fyzabad

SOUTH Western Division police arrested four people, three from Pepper Village in Fyzabad, on September 30 for possession of a quantity of marijuana and in connection with other ongoing inquiries.

According to police reports, around 7.10 pm, officers acting on intelligence regarding three vehicles allegedly transporting illegal guns, ammunition and narcotics intercepted the vehicles near the Unipet Gas Station in Fyzabad.

The police searched one of the vehicles, a white Nissan Avenir, and found 335 packets of marijuana concealed in the trunk. The drugs weighed about 201.98 kilogrammes.

The police arrested three suspects, aged 21, 25, and 49, all from Fyzabad, along with a 47-year-old man from Francis Trace Extension, Santa Flora.

The operation was coordinated by acting Sgt Tai Kan and PC Mohammed and included officers from the Siparia CID and Siparia Police Station.

Investigations are ongoing.