Windies avoid series sweep, whip Nepal by ten wickets in 3rd T20

West Indies captain Akeal Hosein bowls against Nepal during the third and final T20I, on September 30, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - (via CAN)

It took them until the third match and when the series was already decided, but the West Indies finally found their winning touch against Nepal in the third and final T20 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on September 30, when they registered a thumping ten-wicket victory.

Nepal still won the series 2-1 and created history as the International Cricket Council associate nation registered a series win over a full member nation for the first time. For first-time skipper Akeal Hosein and a largely experimental team, it brings an end to a brief series which perhaps provided more questions than answers for head coach Daren Sammy and assistant Rayon Griffith, who oversaw the West Indies team on their tour to the UAE. Sammy is currently in India with the Windies Test team, which will play a two-match series against the Indians from October 2-14.

In the third and final T20 versus Nepal, the Windies gave a debut to Karima Gore, bringing the number of debutants to play in this short series to six. Batting first for a third straight time in the series, Nepal had their worst return with the bat as they were bowled out for 122 from 19.5 overs. Promising left-arm seamer Ramon Simmonds was brilliant with the bowl for West Indies and had figures of four for 15 from three overs as he did an excellent job through the middle and death overs.

Another left-arm seamer Jediah Blades took two for 20 and also did a tidy job in the middle and at the death as the Windies bowlers had their best showing in the series. Hosein and former West Indies captain Jason Holder took a wicket apiece.

The Nepalese had a decent enough start as they got through the power play without losing any wickets and took their score to 41 before Holder struck at the end of the seventh over. After progressing to 75 for two, Nepal than had an almighty slip as Simmonds and Blades struck timely blows to see the Windies taking the last eight wickets for just 47 runs. Opening batsman Kushal Bhurtel, who was named Player of the Series, top scored with 39 off 29 balls.

The West Indies batsmen had their struggles in the series, particularly in the second T20, when they were bowled out for just 83 as they were dismantled by a clinical effort from the Nepalese. In the final game, though, the left-handed pair of Amir Jangoo and Ackeem Auguste stamped their authority as they took the Men in Maroon to 123 without loss from just 12.2 overs.

Jangoo was particularly severe on the Nepal bowling and brought up his maiden T20 international fifty off 38 balls with back-to-back sixes off Bhurtel in the 11th over. Jangoo finished the game with a six off Sompal Kami and ended on 74 off 45 with six sixes and five fours.

The 22-year-old Auguste was close to a landmark of his own and ended on 41 not out off 29 balls with four fours and two sixes.

Summarised Scores:

NEPAL – 122 from 19.5 overs (Kushal Bhurtel 39, Rohit Paudel 17; Ramon Simmonds 4/15, Jediah Blades 2/20) vs WEST INDIES – 123/0 from 12.2 overs (Amir Jangoo 74 not out, Ackeem Auguste 41 not out). West Indies won by ten wickets.