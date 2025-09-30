TT maintains Tier 2 ranking in US Trafficking in Persons report

Members of the TT Coast Guard on patrol. -

Trinidad and Tobago has maintained its Tier 2 ranking in the US Department of State 2025 Trafficking in Persons report. The report was published on September 29.

A Tier 2 designated country means the government does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking but is making significant efforts to do so.

In 2024, TT was upgraded from Tier 2 Watchlist to Tier 2 when the US State Department said the government demonstrated overall increasing efforts compared with the previous reporting period.

Speaking during a media sensitisation session hosted by the Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU), director Allan Meiguel said since the CTU's inception in 2013, 80 people have been charged and the unit has had two convictions.

Meiguel emphasised the importance of raising awareness on human trafficking in TT. He said up till 2024, over 300 victims have been recorded.

In TT, human trafficking victims are mostly from Venezuela, Haiti and Jamaica.

He said the unit has a 24-hour hotline (English and Spanish) and urged the public to call 800-4CTU if they know a potential victim of trafficking.