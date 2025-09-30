SSFL leaders 'Naps' look to stay perfect with trip to Tobago

St Benedict's College players (green) and Fatima College clash during a Secondary Schools Football League match, at Fatima College Grounds, Mucurapo Road, Port of Spain, on September 20. - Faith Ayoung

SECONDARY Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division leaders Naparima College (12 points) will aim to continue their perfect start to the 2025 season when they journey to Shaw Park, Tobago, to tackle Scarborough Secondary on October 1.

After the postponement of two matches in the last match day on September 27 – San Juan North Secondary versus "Naps" and Signal Hill Secondary versus St Augustine Secondary – all eight matches in round six are expected to kick off as planned from 3.30 pm.

Having been inactive on the weekend, the southern giants will be looking to make it five wins from as many matches and distance themselves from rivals and second-placed team Presentation College (San Fernando), who have also won four straight games to kickstart the season. For the newly promoted Scarborough, they have so far attained two points in five matches and will want to show their worth by standing toe-to-toe with Naparima.

At the Arima Velodrome, Presentation will have their own aspirations of reaching to the premier division summit when they meet an Arima North Secondary (five points) team, which have started the campaign with a win, two draws and two losses. For those in the Arima camp, getting the scalp of "Pres" will give them a big boost, but they certainly have to try and contain the league's leading scorer Isaiah Jacob, who has already plundered in nine goals in four games.

In St Augustine, the sixth-placed St Augustine Secondary (eight points) will entertain the third-placed St Mary's College (11 points) in a battle between two teams who are yet to taste defeat this season. The "Saints" have flown out the blocks and have so far scored a league-high 19 goals in their five games. However, with custodian Tyrese Henry between the sticks, the "Green Machine" are more than formidable opponents and should pose a test for the visitors with the added attacking threats of Shumba Cudjoe and Giovanni Hospedales.

In St Clair, the fifth-placed Queen's Royal College (ten points) will do their best to continue their solid start to the season when they play San Juan (four points) at QRC Grounds.

Meanwhile, in Trincity, the 13th-placed Trinity College East (three points) will try to spring an upset when they host reigning league champs Fatima College (ten points), who are currently in fourth spot. On the last match day, Trinity East defeated rivals Trinity College Moka, with Fatima being held to a 2-2 draw by St Mary’s in a thrilling battle between two unbeaten north zone teams.

At Signal Hill's school compound, the tenth-placed Signal Hill (three points) outfit will play host to last year's national intercol champs St Benedict’s College, who are currently seventh on the standings with six points.

In other matches, St Anthony’s College (three points) will take on Trinity Moka (three points) in Westmoorings, with Malick Secondary (one point) and Carapichaima East Secondary (zero points) squaring off at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva in a matchup between the teams bringing up the rear in the 16-team table.

SSFL premier division standings

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Naparima*4*4*0*0*15*1*14*12

Presentation (Sando)*4*4*0*0*12*2*10*12

St Mary's College*5*3*2*0*19*6*13*11

Fatima*4*3*1*0*11*6*5*10

QRC*5*3*1*1*9*8*1*10

St Augustine*4*2*2*0*6*4*2*8

St Benedict's*4*2*0*2*9*6*3*6

Arima North*5*1*2*2*9*10*-1*5

San Juan North*3*1*1*1*6*7*-1*4

Signal Hill*2*1*0*1*8*4*4*3

St Anthony's College*2*1*0*1*5*4*1*3

Trinity Moka*5*1*0*4*8*15*-8*3

Trinity East*5*1*0*4*4*20*-16*3

Scarborough*5*0*2*3*6*15*-9*2

Malick*4*0*1*3*4*11*-7*1

Carapichaima East*5*0*0*5*5*16*-11*0