Spinner Khary Pierre relishes maiden-Test call-up for WI

Left-arim spinner Khary Pierre. FILE PHOTO/DANIEL PRENTICE -

Trinidad and Tobago left-arm spinner Khary Pierre described his maiden call-up to the West Indies Test team for the upcoming tour of India as the fulfilment of a lifelong dream.

Pierre was the only newcomer to the 15-man touring squad, which begins a two-match away Test series at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 2.

Speaking to Cricket West Indies (CWI) media ahead of the tour, Pierre said he was left almost speechless when the news came through of his selection to maroon Test unit, and is eager to embrace the challenge.

Pierre recalled the moment he found out, which came during the CPL playoffs.

“I was actually playing CPL in the semi-final with St Lucia Kings when I first got the news,” he said. It’s a great honour and privilege to represent the West Indies. Something that I dreamt of when I was young. Watching the West Indies play, I was really happy. I couldn’t put together the words or the feeling at that moment.”

For Pierre, the selection represents not just a personal milestone but also a reward for years of persistence. Unlike many of his teammates, he was not part of the structured youth system in TT and did not rise through Under-13 to Under-19 national programmes. That absence, he said, only made him work harder.

“I was not in the system. It was tough, but I never gave up. Just putting in all the extra work, I always tend to want to do more. I always say hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard. I always take that and put it towards my game,” he added. The left-armer, who has already represented West Indies in white-ball formats, insisted that Test cricket was always his ultimate aspiration.

“I dreamt about playing Test cricket when I was younger. I think as a cricketer, there’s no other version of the game that they want to play. It’s a great honour for me to get the first call and hopefully make my debut. I just want to be confident, to be happy, and for my family.” Pierre’s rise to the Test squad comes on the back of an impressive first-class season in which he finished as the leading wicket-taker. There, he snared 41 wickets at an average of 13.56, in TT’s third-place finish.

Reflecting on that campaign, he said the key was focusing on enjoyment and effort rather than results.

“I was just trying to enjoy my cricket. I think that was the key to my success this season. I leave everything on the cricket field—blood, sweat, tears. That was my trademark this season. It paid off. I’m just really happy.”

Heading into the India series, Pierre said maintaining control and consistency remains key to success in subcontinental conditions. “I just have to try to stay in front of the batsman as much as possible. No variations, no using the crease, stuff like that. Just trying to outfox the batsman.

That is the aim of any spinner—try to outfox the batsman, use angles and stuff like that.”

If he gets a chance to feature in either or both Test matches, Pierre wants to be useful to the team in any way possible. “I just want to help the team win. Whatever role I have to play in the team, I want to do it to the best of my ability. I’m going to go out there and give 110 percent, no matter what team I play for. Whatever role the team wants me to play, I’m just going to do it to the best of my ability.”