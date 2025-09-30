PNM not first political party

Dr Kirk Meighoo -

THE EDITOR: At the September 25 opposition PNM press conference, while its frontline members criticised my correction of the historical record, they propagated yet another political lie that the country has been told to believe as truth.

It is time that TT stops uncritically taking PNM political platform rhetoric as actual history.

The PNM was not the first political party in TT, and 1956 was not the first time a political party contested elections in the country.

It is scandalous that the EBC only begins its online records from 1956, thereby seemingly supporting the PNM lies by having an information blackout from 1925-50.

Here are the facts:

In 1933 there were the following parties during the general election:

– Socialist (led by Capt Arthur Cipriani)

– Independent Socialist

Source: Trinidad Guardian, February 8, 1925, p 11

In the 1938 general election there were:

– Independent Labour

– Unionist (led by Adrian Cola Rienzi)

Source: Trinidad Guardian, January 5, 1938, p 1

In 1946 there were:

– United Front (Federated Workers' Trade Union and West Indian National Party, led by Albert Gomes)

– Progressive Democratic Party

– Trinidad Labour Party

– Trades Union Council and Socialist Party

– BECWRHP (British Empire Citizens and Workers' Home Rule Party, led by TUB Butler)

Source: Trinidad Guardian, May 26, 1946, supp, p. 1

1950 there were:

– Political Progress Group (led by Albert Gomes)

– Caribbean Socialist Party (led by Patrick Solomon)

– Butler Home Rule Party (led by TUB Butler)

– Trinidad Labour Party

– Trades Union Council

Source: Trinidad Guardian, September 17, 1950, p 22

In 1956 there were:

– People's National Movement

– People's Democratic Party

– The Butler Party

– The Trinidad Labour Party

– National Democratic Party

– Party of Political Progress Groups

– Caribbean National Labour Party

– West Indian Independence Party

– Caribbean People’s Democratic Party

Source: EBC

The PNM has written these out of our history for political reasons.

We must learn real history, not the PNM version of it.

DR KIRK MEIGHOO

Cunupia