PM has 'good news' after meeting Rubio

PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar on a train heading to Washington DC on September 29. -

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar says there is good news to share with Trinidad and Tobago after her bilateral talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

She made this comment after discussions with Rubio at the US State Department in Washington, DC, on September 30.

"We had some very important discussions for bilateral interest."

Persad-Bissessar added, "More will be disclosed later; we have some good news and we will share with you later."

She gave no further details.

In a video on September 29, Persad-Bissessar identified national security and energy issues as two matters that were on the table for discussions with Rubio.

Persad-Bissessar and her delegation, who travelled by train from New York to Washington, DC, returned to New York later in the day.

Persad-Bissessar is scheduled to return home on October 1.

Works and Infrastructure Minister Jearlean John was appointed acting prime minister during her absence.

Persad-Bissessar attended the 80th UN General Assembly in New York last week.