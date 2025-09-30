Penny takes part in energy talks in New York

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles, right, embraces Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves at the UN in New York on September 26. -

OPPOSITION Leader Pennelope Beckles engaged in energy talks on the margins of the 80th UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

A post on Beckles' Facebook page on September 30 said she joined energy leaders at a side event –Transforming Regions’ Energy Future – on September 24.

The discussions were hosted by Ralph Ramsey, senior executive advisor, World Wide Technology; Phillip Martin, CEO of Emtel USA; Malcolm Briggs, Emtel strategic advisor for Wells Fargo; Marlan Hardie, Telecom and Smart Cities; Colette Burnett, Founder, Global Food Warriors and Candace Sandy, senior vice president at Mercury Public Affairs

Some of the topics covered at the event included safeguarding energy security, reducing the long-term impact of subsidy burdens, promoting economic diversification beyond oil and gas and expanding workforce development and redeployment for the green economy.

Beckles said, "This engagement demonstrates a strong commitment to ensuring a sustainable energy future, economic resilience, and an improved quality of life for all citizens."

Her statement came hours before Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar's announcement that the US had granted approval to TT for licences for cross-border exploration of energy fields. Although the statement did not identify Venezuela, TT's cross-border fields are aligned to the South American country.

Beckles was in New York last week where she had been invited to attend the UNGA. She is a former TT ambassador to the UN. A statement issued by the Opposition Leader's office on September 23, said Beckles would engage in meetings on the margins of the UN, where she has been invited to discussions on matters of international concern.

While in New York, Beckles will meet with members of the TT diaspora.

The statement said Beckles' engagement schedule, reflects her commitment to "ensuring that TT continues to have a voice in shaping conversations and decisions of international importance." While in New York, Beckles also met with Caricom leaders including prime ministers Mia Mottley, of Barbados, Dr Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Jamaica's Andrew Holness.

In their addresses to the UNGA on September 26, Mottley and Gonsalves called for the Caribbean Sea to be respected as a zone of peace and for the withdrawal of US military forces currently deployed in the southern Caribbean, outside of Venezuela's territorial waters. On the same day, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar repeated her view the Caribbean is no longer a zone of peace. She also repeated her support for the US deployment.

In an interview in New York last week, Beckles said, "I have been coming to the UN for the last 30 years." She said her engagements during that time have involved matters such as infrastructure, health and matters concerning small island states.

Beckles added, "So, I'm here to speak at several events and because I see the UN 80 years later, where the theme is basically looking at issues such as peace and security, better together, that's really the theme." She said, "From Parliament to the UN, leadership and representation remain my mission."

Beckles added she is always humbled to be invited to share her experiences on the world stage.

Persad-Bissessar disagreed with views expressed by UNC PRO Dr Kirk Meighoo that Beckles' presence in New York was a political plot to contradict the government's efforts there. Persad-Bissessar said she was not aware Beckles was in New York until someone told her she was. She added she and her delegation were very busy with their own engagements.

Persad-Bissessar had no issue with Beckles being in New York at the same time she was.