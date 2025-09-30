Joint security operation foils drone smuggling attempt at Arouca prison

A drone, contraband and other devices were seized during the joint security operation on September 20, 2025. -

A joint intelligence-led operation has thwarted a drone-based smuggling attempt at the Arouca Maximum Security Prison between 7 pm on September 28 and 5.45 am on September 29.

A police media release sent on September 29 said three suspects were arrested about 50 metres from the prison wall, and a "substantial quantity" of contraband was seized, including narcotics, cigarettes, drone equipment, and communication devices.

The release said additional illicit items were also found during the co-ordinated searches of several prison cells.

The operation was directed by Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Suzette Martin, ASP Stanley, and senior superintendent of prisons Lee Davis.

The exercise involved officers from the Special Investigative Unit, Multi-Operational Police Section, Crime Scene Unit, TT Defence Force Specialist Units, the Fusion Centre, and other intelligence entities.

It said acting on credible intelligence regarding the aerial delivery of prohibited items via drone, officers launched a targeted operation in the vicinity of the prison: also, simultaneous action was taken at the premises of a known offender. A vehicle suspected to be linked to the smuggling attempt was impounded under Section 12 of the Emergency Powers Regulations 2025.

The statement said no incidents were reported, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Guevarro praised the operation, saying he commended all officers and units involved in the operation for their "exceptional coordination, discipline, and tactical precision."

He described the officers' response as swift and intelligence-led, which disrupted a "sophisticated smuggling attempt and led to the recovery of a significant cache of contraband both outside and in the prison."

He said the prisons continue to be a key area of concern as organised gangs attempt to adapt to evolving policing strategies.

"This exercise reinforces our commitment to institutional integrity and public safety. You have my full respect and appreciation."

Acting Commissioner of Prisons Hayden Forde also expressed satisfaction with the outcome. He said it is a tangible representation of the strength and resolve security agencies possess when they unify its national security resources.

"The arrests made and the significant amount of contraband seized deliver a powerful and unambiguous message: the illicit trade that threatens the safety of our facilities will not be tolerated."