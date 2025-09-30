Hosein urges Windies to show pride after humbling series-loss to Nepal

West Indies captain Akeal Hosein . -

WEST INDIES T20 captain Akeal Hosein said his squad were left disappointed after Nepal secured an unassailable 2-0 series lead with one match still to play, but urged his players to regroup and show pride in the final fixture on September 30.

At the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in United Arab Emirates on September 29, the visitors succumbed to a shell-shocking 90-run defeat in the second of a three-match T20 series.

The result saw International Cricket Council (ICC) associate members Nepal earn an historic series win, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead against two-time T20 World Cup champions and ICC full member nation West Indies.

Batting first, Nepal were led to a modest score of 173/6 courtesy solid half centuries from Aasif Sheikh (68) and Sundeep Jora (63). With the series on the line, West Indies had no real response and went all out for a shabby 83 inside 18 overs.

Only Jason Holder (21) and maroon T20 debutants Ackeem Auguste (17) and Amir Jangoo (16) got within double figures.

Hosein credited the hosts for their strong batting display while addressing his team’s shortcomings in the power play and their overall execution.

“They set the platform, batted really well through the middle, and had a good finish.

“We all know setting up a total of 150-plus on this ground with these conditions is always going to be challenging.”

Chasing 175 for victory, the West Indies were immediately on the back foot after a sluggish start with the bat. Hosein admitted the early collapse, and finishing the power play on a weak 16/2, left his side with too much to do.

“When you’re chasing 174-175 for victory, you’re always going to have to rely on your batters to come good for you in the power play. Coming out of the power play with that score, you’re definitely setting yourself back way behind the eight ball.”

“We were always playing catch-up and these guys (Nepal’s players) are quite experienced. They’ve played together for four or five years, and they know these conditions inside out, and they exploited that really well.”

The loss, Hosein confirmed, has been a sobering lesson for the squad, particularly for the more senior players who have been part of West Indies’ successes in the past.

“It hurts a bit more for the senior guys who’ve played at this level and have tasted success. But it’s also a wake-up call for them (and younger players) to understand that international cricket is no joke. When you get here, you have to do a lot of work to remain here, to perform, and to be successful at this level.”

Hosein praised Nepal’s brilliant effort in the field and said their energy and commitment shown was a key motivator en route to their historic win.

“Catches win matches, and on these pitches and surfaces where it may seem tricky and challenging, if you have your fielders supporting you, diving around, catching like that, that’s a plus. Any fielding unit who can go out there and throw their bodies around and save you all these runs, it’s just added plus and good support for the bowlers as well.”

Looking ahead to the third and final T20, Hosein said discussions with the coaching staff would determine whether changes are made, but he stressed the team’s focus is on ending the series on a positive note.

“It’s always better to leave these territories 2-1 than 3-0. We have to regroup and come back and win that last game.”

The final T20 bowls off on September 30 from 10.30 am (TT time).

SCORES:

NEPAL 173-6 in 20 overs (Asif Sheikh 68 not out, Sundeep Jora 63; Akeal Hosein 2-21, Kyle Mayers 2-26, Jediah Blades 1-27).

WEST INDIES 83 in 17.1 overs (Jason Holder 21, Akeem Auguste 17, Amir Jangoo 16; Mohammad Aadil Alam 4-24, Kushal Bhurtel 3-16).