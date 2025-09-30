Govt gets US support for Venezuela-TT energy projects

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, left, chats with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the State Department, Washington DC, on September 30. -

GOVERNMENT has received the support of the US to approve the relevant licences to develop cross-border energy resources in Venezuela which will benefit Trinidad and Tobago's energy sector and economy.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) on September 30, after a meeting between Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier in the day at the US State Department in Washington, DC.

Persad-Bissessar had earlier said she had "good news" to share with the country.

The statement said after the meeting, government was informed that Rubio "supports the approval of the relevant Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) licences to begin discussions toward developing its cross-border hydrocarbons." OFAC falls under the US Treasury Department. The projects in question which could be affected by this decision are the Dragon and Manakin-Cocuina gas projects

A subsequent statement issued by Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said Rubio "outlined US support for the government’s Dragon gas proposal and steps to ensure it will not provide significant benefit to the (Venezuelan President Nicholas) Maduro regime."

Piggott said Rubio acknowledged the importance of energy security to Trinidad and Tobago’s economic prosperity and regional stability.

At a news conference at Whitehall on April 8, then prime minister Stuart Young announced the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) had revoked licences issued for the Dragon and Manakin-Cocuina fields in Venezuela. Those licences were granted under the former Joe Biden administration in 2023. Trump won the November 2024 US presidential election.

The statement from the Office of the Prime Minister on April 18 said Young had a telephone conversation with Rubio.

It added, “They both agreed to continue working towards the successful pursuit of TT’s energy initiatives.”

The statement said Rubio also recognised energy security was important to TT’s prosperity and economy and suggested any adverse effect on TT was not meant to harm relations.

“Any outcomes of sanctions upon the Maduro regime and Venezuela is in no way indicative of our relationship with TT and the value we place on it.”

It added, “Both sides agreed that we are going to work very closely to find a solution that achieves US objectives regarding Venezuela without harming TT.”

The statement suggested any compromise, however, must be in line with the US policies regarding Venezuela.