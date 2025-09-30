Concacaf Bigger Game Academy to focus on primary school, grassroots development

Participants at this year's launch of Concacaf's Bigger Game Academy on September 27. - TTFA

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), in partnership with Concacaf, the Ministry of Education, and the National Primary Schools Football League, launched the Concacaf Bigger Game Academy at the TTFA Technical Centre in Couva on September 27.

The programme will reach up to 40 primary schools across TT, combining grassroots football development with life skills education.

A TTFA statement said that over the next six weeks, schools will participate in football festivals, structured training sessions, and workshops to develop both technical ability and personal growth through sport.

As part of the opening weekend, coaches received training workshops focused on the role of the coach, coaching methodology, planning a session workshop and Bigger Game basic exercises on the field.

Following the training, the programme will feature football festivals involving primary school teams, which began at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago on September 29, and continuing at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on the next day. Concacaf president Victor Montagliani spoke on the confederation’s long-term vision for the programme.

“Concacaf is proud to partner with the TTFA to launch the Bigger Game Academy on both islands,” he said. “This initiative reflects our shared commitment to using football as a vehicle for positive change by building technical skills on the pitch, and imparting life values such as teamwork, respect, and resilience.” “By expanding access to structured play and social responsibility programmes, we are investing in the next generation and ensuring that football continues to be a force for unity and opportunity across our region.”

TTFA president Kieron Edwards said this was a proud moment for TT football.

“Through Concacaf’s Bigger Game initiative, we are able to provide young boys and girls with not only access to play the sport, but also with the tools to learn valuable life lessons that will serve them well beyond the field.”

Present at the launch were TTFA vice-president Jameson Rigues, National Primary Schools League PRO Navin Harry, SporTT’s head of community sport Lyndell Hoyte-Sanchez, former national footballer and SporTT’s athletics assistant in the sporting schools programme Ansil Elcock, FIFA talent scout Kevin Mcgreskin, TTFA director of women’s football Jinelle James. The Bigger Game strategy was launched by Concacaf in 2023 to create opportunities for football and social development across its 41 member associations.

The statement added, “The TTFA’s implementation of Bigger Game represents a significant step forward in aligning grassroots football development with education and social responsibility, ensuring that football in TT continues to grow both on and off the pitch.”

Its key focus areas include: integrating football for social change and Concacaf women’s programming into tournaments, building community partnerships through local engagement activities, creating volunteer education packages to empower leaders and mentors, delivering safeguarding courses and policies, implementing disaster response plans to support communities in times of need and amplifying the voices of programme participants and sharing best practices.

Additionally, special focus has been placed on women and girls through the Concacaf W strategy, launched in 2019, to expand growth opportunities for women’s football.