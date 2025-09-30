Coaches needed badlly

-

As the West Indies cricket team’s batting folded against Nepal on September 27, it was apparent that the batsmen had no idea how to chase a total in T20 cricket. I mean, no idea. It was an average total of 148/8 by the Nepalese batsmen, delivered in the 20-over allocation against a full member International Cricket Council team.

Nepal are ranked 18th in the ICC T20I ratings. Thus, with that target to achieve in order to win the first game of a three-match series, one would think that it would be a cinch. However, especially in the game of cricket, regardless of format, nothing can be taken for granted.

The batting approach was careless and irresponsible, with players seemingly assuming that this target would be easy, that even if a batsman failed, another would easily build on the score. When this happens, by the time the fourth wicket tumbles, the task becomes formidable. While there is always an element of risk that batsmen must take, particularly in the T20 format, batsmen must balance the target with the number of wickets in hand, as well as the thinking required to know when to accelerate and how to combine this with the necessary percentage of risk.

I have seen the best player in this format, Kieron Pollard, play circumspectly, ensuring not to carelessly give away his wicket so that by the time the 15th or 16th over arrives and he has the pace of the wicket, ‘his eye is in’, he then has the right idea of how to accomplish the goal his opponent has set him, conversely, if batting first, the total to achieve to provide a daunting objective for his competitor.

The type of pitch and the accuracy and deception of the bowling all play a part. And it is the batsman who has to have his wits about him to deal with the variety. That is why the experience of a player is vital to survival, or a high capacity of natural ability to deal with bowling in any format, or how to play an innings by employing the art of batsmanship in his approach.

Hence, I struggle to understand the guidance of present West Indies coaches. Coach Rayon Griffith is an assistant coach to Daren Sammy. He is standing in for him in Nepal, as Sammy is in India with the WI team that is touring that country. Before the Nepal tour started, Griffith said the tour offers some younger players a platform to showcase their skills.

He said, “It always excites me when it comes to young players. You know what you’re going to get from them — the eagerness, the willingness, and the hunger. The most important thing is for the players to be themselves. Purpose is going to be important for us, and once you have the purpose, the passion is going to follow.”

And who is going to develop this purpose?

The coach also pointed to the broader context of West Indies cricket and with the T20 World Cup right around the corner, he stressed that the series is more than just about results. What? A game, any game in any sport, is played to win, or there’s absolutely no reason to participate. Every strategy, every practice session, all physical training, all tactical planning, are all done with the sole intention of winning; batting, bowling and fielding better than one’s rival, plus by the widest margin that one can bring victory to one’s team, is the better the team feels and makes all the hard work and the effort put into it, worthwhile. Is it any wonder that such a soft, lackadaisical attitude is displayed on the field, the lack of enthusiasm of players not knowing how to win?

What has to be driven into a team, regardless of whether they’re weak or strong, is the will to win. To strive with all one’s strength and ability to get the better of one’s opponent for the sole reason of winning. And it does not matter if it’s a junior team challenging a senior team, the junior gives 100 [er cent to winning and the same for the senior team.

It’s not that easy, coach. You left out some critical information, like self-confidence, determination, adjustment, concentration, and a number of other important functions, like learning the game, etc.

He continues: “The opportunity is here for players to showcase themselves. It is just not about playing a series, but improving and performing well enough to put pressure on the selectors.” Absolute rubbish!