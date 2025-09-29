Why zone of peace still matters

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar AP PHOTO -

THE EDITOR: In her address to the 80th United Nations General Assembly, the Prime Minister signalled a departure from the zone of peace doctrine – a principle that has anchored Caribbean foreign policy for decades.

For clarity, a zone of peace is a commitment by states in a defined region to avoid military conflict, resolve disputes through dialogue, respect sovereignty, and promote co-operation. It is this framework that has allowed the Caribbean to remain largely insulated from the world’s wars and rivalries for more than 60 years.

To step away from this approach without consultation, and without enhancing our defensive capacity, is to weaken a shield that has long protected our people. Instead of neutrality and collective security, we risk entanglement in global power struggles where small states rarely benefit.

Equally concerning is the tilt toward transactional arrangements with larger powers. History shows that such relationships seldom deliver balance – concessions are demanded, but genuine support is scarce. Compliance may win short-term favour, but it often erodes sovereignty in the long run.

The zone of peace was never about passivity; it was about survival through co-operation and independence. To abandon it now is to gamble recklessly with the stability and safety of our nation and region.

A BENNETT

San Fernando