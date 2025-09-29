TUCO general council to decide next AGM

Ainsley King, president of Trinbago Unified Calypsonians' Organisation. - Faith Ayoung

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation’s (TUCO) general council could meet in a week or two, and, at that time, determine a new date for its annual general meeting (AGM), its PRO Rondell Donowa said on September 29.

An AGM was scheduled for September 27 but was postponed due to a lack of quorum.

It would take 130 financial members to form a quorum but, at Saturday’s scheduled AGM, only 100 members were present including all 13 executives, Newsday reported. Donowa said the organisation’s constitution provides for one hour before it adjourns and its president Ainsley King waited for two hours before he adjourned.

When asked for an update during a phone interview, Donowa said, the general council had not yet met to pursue a new date.

He said when the council convenes they’d be able to discuss and chart a way forward in terms of an adjourned date.

The council is expected to convene, possibly, within the next week or two, he added.

Donowa said the organisation's membership is comprised of a lot of young calypsonians and, at the postponed AGM, many of them were present.

That is, sometimes, not usually the case, but that showed there was a keen interest in TUCO’s affairs, he said.

TUCO hopes when the next meeting is convened that many of them and others attend, form the quorum, so that its affairs could be discussed.

The treasurer’s report for 2024-25, zonal reports, annual budget and a draft of constitution and general business were on the agenda for the postponed AGM.

It was believed some matters raised by members would have been addressed at that meeting including issues of monies paid to the executive membership.

However, he assured that TUCO was readying itself for Carnival 2026 and said its schedule will soon be released.

The organisation was currently focused on Calypso History Month, he said. Events for the month began on September 15.