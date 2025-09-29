Trinidad and Tobago image tarnished by PM on the global stage

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar AP PHOTO -

THE EDITOR: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar delivered her address to the UN General Assembly on September 26. The august body, which was established after World War II, is celebrating 80 years of multilateralism and international co-operation.

The UN meeting provided a platform for the Prime Minister to speak on the progress achieved by TT in dealing with economic, social and environmental challenges.

She also had the opportunity to champion multilateralism and to join in solidarity with the majority of countries to call for a recommitment to the international rule of law and an end to conflict in Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine and other hot spots.

Instead, the Prime Minister engaged in reckless, undiplomatic and intemperate speech that has undermined the collaborative and harmonious relationship between TT and neighbouring countries in the Caribbean and Latin America.

In recent weeks, the US military has conducted several strikes against Venezuelan fishing vessels in international waters in the Caribbean under the pretext of combating drug trafficking. The use of lethal force resulted in the deaths of at least 17 people.

These extra-judicial killings have been rightly condemned by a number of countries given that international law requires vessels that are suspected of engaging in illegal activity in international waters to be stopped and searched, with people being arrested and prosecuted if there is cause.

Drug trafficking is not a war crime and is not punishable by a lethal attack. Yet Persad-Bissessar used the world stage, provided by her attendance at the UN meeting, to reiterate her support for the illegal action by the US.

The utterances of the Prime Minister have brought the country to the lowest point in our history and TT’s stellar reputation has been sullied by the support given to the US in its extra-judicial killing of civilians. Lest we forget, the former prime minister and president ANR Robinson contributed significantly to the establishment of the International Criminal Court.

The Prime Minister’s support of US military action in the Caribbean is therefore untenable and indefensible. More importantly, the Prime Minister’s utterances are not consistent with international principles and rules set by the UN. Further, they are not aligned with the view of the international community.

TT is therefore on the wrong side of history and unfortunately this stain to our reputation will endure long after the current leader and her administration leave the stage.

Internationally, TT’s image has been tarnished and the country may now be regarded as a rogue state that scoffs at the rule of international law. Moreover, TT may be viewed as a facilitator of US ambition to effect regime change in Venezuela and to “recolonise” Latin America and the Caribbean.

Further, the Prime Minister’s speech is likely to negatively impact diplomatic and economic relationships with our neighbours within the Caribbean and Latin America and possibly lead to increased instability.

Ultimately, the Caricom relationship is fractured by TT’s “go it alone” approach. However, as PM Mia Mottley of Barbados stated in her address to the UN General Assembly, 1 from 10 will not result in the collapse of the regional experiment. This time around we expect regional solidarity to triumph as the regional bloc continues with a coalition of the willing.

C MELVILLE

via e-mail