The Trinity Dance Theatre sowing Seeds for the future

The Trinity Dance Theatre dancers. -

SEPTEMBER has been bustling month for The Trinity Dance Theatre.

Its La Danse Caraibe Studio, 32 Luis Street, Woodbrook, has been abuzz with rehearsals for the October 4-5 show, titled Seeds: It Starts with Us and Silenced, a short film that brings attention to human trafficking featuring the dancers and based on their 2024 presentation. The film was screened last week at the Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival (TTFF), at Imax, One Woodbrook Place.

Featuring the choreography of dance stalwarts Allan Balfour and Terry Springer, Silenced is a short film (17 minutes) that brings attention to aspects of human trafficking through dance and spoken word.

It sheds light on this social scourge and enjoins us to do what we can to end it.

The film was directed by Sonja Dumas and features contemporary dance.

Reflecting on the stage show that inspired Silenced, Springer said, "Last year’s production was about confronting one of the darkest realities in our world.

We shed light on human trafficking because we believe silence only allows it to grow."

In Seeds, artistic director of Trinity Dance Theatre Balfour, 61, and rehearsal director Springer, 57, lead a cast of 19 adult dancers, four drummers and 15 children ages ten-12.

In a news release on September 22, Springer said, “The seeds are our children, full of promise, creativity and potential.

”Just as seeds need the right soil, care and protection to grow, our children need love, guidance and safety to thrive. It is about the responsibility we all share to nurture them, because in their growth lies the future of our world. It’s also a celebration of the power and potential that live in every child.

“As far as I’m concerned, our children are not just the future; they are also our present, and in their creativity, curiosity and courage, we see the seeds of a better world. I strongly believe that, through dance, we’re exploring the idea that if we nurture their dreams, protect their innocence and teach them compassion, we can all help build a brighter tomorrow.

This year, we’re taking that conversation forward, focusing on prevention and hope. It promises a celebration of artistry, resilience and the transformative power of dance, and I do hope people leave our show feeling inspired and reminded that change doesn’t happen ‘somewhere out there’; it begins right here, with each of us. We have the power to influence a child’s life in a positive way, and that ripple effect can shape our communities for generations."

In a promotional video for Seeds, Balfour said, "Last year, we did human trafficking. Now we're going even younger because we always like to share social messages that can help people within our company.

"We are about entertainment and we are about spreading that social and positive message.

"And this year, we're focusing on investing in the young ones, mind body and spirit.

"So that's where the Seeds come in.“

Planning for the show started in October 2024, Springer told Newsday in an interview on September 25.

Rehearsals kicked off after Carnival since many of the dancers were involved in the festivities.

Among the 11 female dancers are Dominique Bones, Sophie Navarro, Natalia Williams and Nathalie Molina. The males include Moriba Francis, Aqimo Sandy and Dion Baptiste.

He said, “As rehearsal director, I am deeply grateful for the dedication, talent and spirit of our dancers. This company is more than a team; it is a family, bound together by commitment, love for the art, and unwavering support for one another.

He said two of the guiding principles he carries from his dance master, Carlos Orta, is to “always work with enthusiasm, energy and willingness; always work as part of a team, with a spirit of unity.”

Springer added, “That sense of togetherness is at the heart of everything we do in Seeds. Throughout rehearsals, I have witnessed countless hours of hard work, resilience, and passion poured into our safe creative space. Each dancer brings not only their artistry but also their mind, body, and spirit to the studio, and by extension, the stage.

“I often remind my dancers that “we are designers of space,” and through these designs, we communicate emotions, stories and messages to our beloved audience. It is a privilege to guide and share this journey with such extraordinary, gifted artistes, and I am immensely proud of the beauty, discipline and joy they bring to the stage.“

Seeds, he said, explores the ideas of growth, transformation and the limitless potential within every individual and community.

Balfour said that the dance theatre is delving into that Caribbean contemporary mix of styles that they normally do, and innovate and experiment as much as they can.

He added, “We have a fantastic team of dancers. Most of the dancers that we had from last year, really brilliant. Some of the top dancers of TT. It is our duty to bestow upon our audience an immersive experience where dance becomes a living language, conveying the rhythms of life, the strength of collaboration, and the vibrancy of community.”

There will also be a guest performance by the Metamorphosis Dance.

Seeds: It Starts with Us is on at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, on the October 4 at 7 pm and October 5 at 6 pm.

Part proceeds will go towards the support of marginalised children.

Tickets are $250 adults; $150 children (12 + under).