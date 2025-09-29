Teams Alpha, Bravo shine at Milat debate finale

Winners, Team Alpha, cadets Michael Joseph, Michael Alleyne and Nkosi Alexander with their teacher Damisha Britto. -

For three days, Military-Led Academic Training programme (Milat) cadets battled through rigorous preliminary rounds of the Inter-Cohort Debate Tournament at its Centeno headquarters.

By the eve of Republic Day, two teams remained standing – Alpha and Bravo.

The return of the tournament was the result of strong lobbying from programme co-ordinator, flight lieutenant Siobhan Chase, who pressed for its revival after the suspension brought on by the covid19 pandemic.

Curriculum director Llewellyn Mac Intosh then spearheaded the initiative, adding fresh dimensions to the competition.

“We used junior rather than senior cadets as the speakers,” Mac Intosh explained. “Six OJTs currently attached to the programme were also given the task of training the speakers and they did marvellously well.”

In Milat, recruits, aged 16-20 are enrolled in a programme that blends academics with paramilitary training, fostering holistic development while ensuring completion of secondary education.

Programme director Naval Lt Cmdr Anthony Goddard noted that the debate was a platform which allowed cadets to showcase their public speaking ability and capacity to engage with pressing national issues.

Goddard explained that the competition not only empowered cadets to grow but also encouraged healthy rivalry.

He added, “It helps with their studies when it comes to research and development... and works on their eloquence.”

With evident pride he described Milat as one of the premier youth intervention programmes – a place of second chances, mentorship and proven success stories.

He went on to commend the debate participants, noting the experience had sharpened their proficiencies in reasoning and communication.

With the stage set, the finalists were now ready to face off in the decisive clash.

Team Alpha comprised cadets Michael Joseph and Michael Alleyne, with Nkosi Alexander as alternate.

Team Bravo featured Johan George and Dahjon Duntin, supported by alternates Kailee Paul and D’Angelo Seyjagat.

The final motion debated was contentious: whether the most effective way to curb crime in TT at this time was to pass legislation allowing any adult citizen to carry a weapon of choice. The topic, a live-wire issue in the public domain, gripped the attention of both cadets and audience.

As the duel intensified, both Alpha and Bravo distinguished themselves through sharp rebuttals, disciplined delivery and the ability to ground the debate in practical, real-world perspectives.

Alpha pressed the case for deterrence and individual protection, pointing to live examples in which local citizens with licensed firearms successfully defended their homes against invasion.

They also stacked their case with statistical evidence showing the sharp rise in crime and argued this surge cried out for urgent short-term measures.

The team said empowering responsible citizens with the means to defend themselves was both a necessary deterrent and interim safeguard, while broader reforms took root.

Bravo, on the other hand, advanced concerns about escalation, accidental shootings, widespread access to weapons and the danger of impulse-driven violence.

They warned flooding society with firearms would likely create more problems than it solved, ultimately undermining public safety in the long run.

Instead, Bravo proposed strengthening the justice system, investing in education and mentorship and developing proactive tools that address crime at its core, rather than “weaponising the public.”

When it came down to brass tacks, the calibre of debate was so high and evenly matched that chief judge, attorney Lyn Lopez, was called on to break the deadlock.

She sat alongside TV presenter Dike Rostant and secondary school teacher Melina Burnett, completing the three-member panel.

In the end, it was Team Alpha who edged out Bravo by the narrowest of margins.

Separated by just a single point, Seyjagat said he was motivated to “come back stronger” when the tournament returns, while Joseph humbly expressed pride in his team’s victory.

Speaking with Newsday, they reflected on their participation and the hours of preparation it required.

Seyjagat said, “I felt a sense of accomplishment, achieving something new”.

Joseph shared similar sentiments, “I felt nervous because I had no idea what it would be like…but after all that I felt really great.”

Both agreed that the competition strengthened their confidence and courage in public speaking.

Joseph believes those skills will serve him well in the workplace, as he hopes one day to join the military.

Seyjagat credited the unwavering support of his parents and family, who were “always present,” while Joseph expressed gratitude to the teachers who worked tirelessly to build the teams’ competencies.

In the end, the young men learnt preparation, composure and conviction can seize the victory, even when the odds are razor-close.

For Alpha, it was a hard-fought win that spoke to their unity and discipline; for Bravo, worthy adversaries that left them standing shoulder-to-shoulder with their peers in respect and honour.

To top off the evening, cadets delivered steelpan and saxophone performances, including some of the debaters themselves, displaying their full spectrum of talents.

The finale between Teams Alpha and Bravo stood as proof of Milat’s objectives: instilling self-esteem, discipline, and civic-mindedness into successful cadets, who lead with valour and wisdom, in the debate hall and beyond.