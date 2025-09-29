Stories From In De Old House

Model walks hand in hand down the runway in Bee's Accessories Designs. - Photos by Innis Francis

INNIS FRANCIS

Upcoming fashion designers shone alongside more experienced ones at San Fernando Fashion Week (SFW) 2025 on September 24.

The show, dubbed Stories From In De Old House, was staged at the San Fernando Creative Arts Centre and featured seven designers.

The stage was set, filled with the history of the simpler life as persons who lived in the 70s and 80s would have known it, as models showcased vintage, haute couture and futuristic designs.

The designers featured were Bhol Designs, Arron Moneer, Josiah Fashion House, Johari Designs, Bee’s Accessories Designs, Buffalo Soldier Designs, DADL Clothing Label for everyday men and women.

The event’s coordinator, Deron Attz, closed the show with an eclectic showing of his 2025 collection.