Sickle Cell Awareness Month: Hope beyond the pain

BAVINA SOOKDEO

September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month and consultant physician Dr Camilo Humphrey, who has a special interest in transfusion medicine, transplant and cell therapy, explained that it is a prevalent genetic disorder in our region, with a significant number of people of African, Indian and other Caribbean ancestries carrying the trait or living with the disease. “The prevalence is a direct result of our shared history and ancestry” said the doctor who works out of Medical Associates Hospital, St Joseph and is presently pursuing a PhD in cell and gene therapy.

Humphrey staid that sickle cell disease is a genetic blood disorder that affects haemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen. “In a healthy person, red blood cells are oval and flexible, moving easily through blood vessels. With sickle cell disease, the haemoglobin is abnormal, causing the red blood cells to become stiff, sticky and shaped like a crescent or ‘sickle,’ In simple terms, red cells are shaped like a boomerang trying to traverse blood vessels.”

Humphrey added that these sickle cells can get stuck in small blood vessels, blocking blood flow, causing ischemia (lack of oxygen) to the affected tissues resulting in pain, organ damage and other serious complications.

The disease is inherited and only occurs if a child receives the sickle cell gene from both parents. “If you inherit the gene from only one parent, you have what’s called sickle cell trait (HbAS), which is typically a silent condition. For a child to have the disease, both parents must either have the disease or carry the trait,” Humphrey pointed out.

The most common symptom is pain. The doctor noted that the pain “can range from a chronic, nagging ache to severe episodes called pain crises or vaso-occlusive crises.” These unpredictable episodes can be debilitating. Other common issues Humphrey mentioned include severe fatigue due to anaemia, increased risk of infections and complications affecting organs like the lungs (acute chest syndrome) and brain (stroke).

Yet beyond the physical challenges, patients face stigma and misconceptions. “A major misconception is that sickle cell is contagious. It is not – it is an inherited genetic condition,” Humphrey clarified. Another he said is the idea that if a patient isn’t visibly in pain, they aren’t suffering. “Pain crises can be internal and severe and we need to trust patients’ reports of their pain. We also need to get rid of the dangerous stereotype that patients are “lazy” or “drug seekers” when they are often dealing with severe fatigue and debilitating pain.”

Locally, treatment focuses on managing symptoms and preventing complications. Medications like Hydroxyurea can reduce the frequency and severity of pain crises. “Patients also rely on pain management, blood transfusions, and antibiotics to prevent infections” said Humphrey. “Bone marrow transplants are a curative option, but they are not available locally and require patients to seek treatment at specialised centres abroad.”

Questioned on access to treatments locally, the doctor explained that it can vary. He noted that while medications and basic care are available, the challenge often lies in the financial burden and the need for specialised, ongoing care. He added that the Ministry of Health has made some strides and recent amendments to the Children’s Life Fund Act, now allow for some assistance for children with severe cases, including help for treatment not available here. However, for many patients, especially adults, the cost of advanced treatments and consistent monitoring remains a significant barrier.

Despite these challenges, global medical research is bringing hope. Humphrey explained that there are now one-time, potentially curative treatments designed to edit a patient’s own stem cells to produce normal haemoglobin. He highlighted groundbreaking advancements in gene therapies such as Casgevy and Lyfgenia. Casgevy, he noted, uses Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) gene-editing technology to reactivate and increase foetal haemoglobin, which has an anti-sickling effect, while Lyfgenia uses a viral vector to deliver a healthy haemoglobin gene. “Both require a conditioning chemotherapy regimen and involve the patient’s own stem cells, aiming to reduce or eliminate sickle cell-related vaso-occlusive pain crisis” the doctor explained. He also pointed to agents like Crizanlizumab, a humanised monoclonal antibody that reduces vaso-occlusive crises in sickle cell disease by preventing white blood cells from binding to activated platelets and blood vessel linings, sticking to red cells thus preventing blockage.

“While these are currently only available in places like the US and Europe, they represent the future of care and offer immense hope” stated Humphrey. “Bringing these therapies to the Caribbean would be a game-changer, significantly improving the quality of life for patients living with sickle cell disease.”

Humphrey emphasised that universal newborn screening is critical. “Early diagnosis and management can dramatically improve outcomes and save lives. While we have made progress in screening, we still need a universal and comprehensive approach to ensure every newborn is screened,” he explained. He also called for increased awareness about carrier screening for adults, especially couples planning to start families.

Public education, he added, is central to reducing stigma. “It’s the key to correcting misconceptions, reducing stigma and fostering a supportive environment,” Humphrey said. He noted that schools can educate students about genetics and the disease, communities can create a network of understanding and support, and families can ensure patients are managing their care and have a strong support system. “A person’s well-being is not just about medication, it’s about feeling understood and supported” he stressed.

Asked what improvements he would like to see in healthcare policy or support systems for people living with sickle cell disease, Humphrey said, “I would like to see a more integrated, patient-centred approach.” This, he noted includes universal newborn screening, increased access to advanced treatments like gene therapy and stronger psychosocial support and counselling for patients and their families.

Humphrey wished to remind everyone that sickle cell disease is a life-long journey for those who live with it. “We must continue to educate ourselves, support those affected, and advocate for better healthcare policies and resources. Let’s work together to create a society that understands, supports and empowers those living with sickle cell disease.”