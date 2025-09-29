Ramps’ MAWI platform eyed for Breakbulk awards

Ramps Logistics has been shortlisted for the 2025 Breakbulk Awards for its logistics machine learning platform called MAWI.

The announcement was made in a media release from the Energy Chamber of TT on September 26.

MAWI was named a finalist in the category: Best Logistics Strategy for an Energy Project.

The release said the shortlisting underscores Ramps’ shift from a traditional logistics company to a technology-driven solution.

"MAWI is the world’s first AI-driven customs brokerage platform," the release said. "It slashes clearance times from hours to minutes, streamlines compliance and keeps vital cargo moving."

The release noted that MAWI is already being used by energy operators in TT and Guyana.

"MAWI is cutting port congestion, reducing emissions and ensuring equipment for both boil and renewables reaches its destinations faster.

"MAWI is a signal that technology born in the region can scale globally and help shape the future for logistics."

Breakbulk is considered the world’s largest and most prestigious gathering for project cargo and logistics.

The Breakbulk awards recognise companies, projects and individuals who demonstrate excellence, leadership and innovation in the areas of sustainable practices, logistics and project execution.