Princes Town man shot outside bar

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo

A Princes Town man was shot while liming outside a bar early Sunday morning.

Police said the 36-year-old of Mandingo Road, Indian Walk, Princes Town was liming on the road outside a bar around 3.30 am when he was approached by a man of fair complexion, wearing a white jersey and armed with a firearm.

The masked gunman then fired a shot at him before running off. The victim told police he began to feel a burning sensation in his groin.

The victim was taken to the Princes Town Health Facility by an unknown man, where he was attended to before being transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital. He was listed in stable condition.

Police are continuing investigations.