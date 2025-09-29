PM to return with ‘good news’ after UNGA80

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar held discussions with Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah in New York during the United Nations general assembly on September 28. - Government Communications

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC, has given an update on the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80), currently taking place at the UN Headquarters in the US.

She is among several world leaders attending the high-level meeting.

A video of her update, posted on the UNC Facebook page on September 28, showed her speaking from New York.

She said she had “some good news” to bring back to TT.

Persad-Bissessar said she and her team had just completed the meeting with the UN secretary general, during which they expressed solidarity with many of the issues that had been raised over the past week.

“Many of the issues have been common from several delegations, climate change, gender equity, safety/security, financial security, food security. All these areas just pledged solidarity and support for these initiatives,” she said.

“I think that we have had a very successful time here at the UN. Several initiatives were achieved outside of the UN with respect to bilateral agreements. We signed, last evening, an MoU with the UAE.”

The TT team also includes Public Utilities Minister and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Barry Padarath, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Sean Sobers, permanent secretary in the ministry, Randall Karim, and parliamentary secretary in the ministry, as well as in the Office of the Prime Minister, Nicholas Morris.

Expanding on the bilateral agreement, Persad-Bissessar said, “They have pledged to help us rehabilitate the Couva Children’s Hospital and several other developmental projects. So, we have been very successful with the bilaterials with Kuwait and the UAE.”

“They have agreed to assist us with the development funding for every area, national security, food security, and infrastructure development. So, we have some good news to take back to Trinidad and Tobago.”

She highlighted that later in the day, she and her team were to attend a community meeting with “members of our diaspora”

Looking to the skies, Persad-Bissessar concluded, “So far God has been great to us and the sun is shining.”

On September 27, the UN via its Facebook page posted that 80 years after its founding, Secretary-General António Guterres has stressed that the UN is needed more than ever.

“The world needs our unique legitimacy. Our convening power. Our vision to unite nations, bridge divides, and confront the challenges before us.”

Reflecting on the turmoil and multitude of challenges facing people around the world today, the Secretary-General stressed: “In this moment of crisis, the United Nations has never been more essential.”