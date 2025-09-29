PM to discuss security, energy with Rubio

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar will meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on September 30 in Washington DC for high-level discussions on security, energy and other matters.

In a video release on September 29, Persad-Bissessar said she had left New York on a train and was leading a TT delegation to the US capital. Among those accompanying her are Minister of Foreign Affairs Sean Sobers, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Barry Padarath and Minister of Legal Affairs Saddam Hosein.

"I think it's a very important invitation to be invited to Washington," Persad-Bissessar said.

"When we get there, several areas of mutual interests to be discussed, chief of among those has to do with national security and safety. That is priority number one on our discussion list.

"Thereafter, energy security is vital to us as well, with respect to the hydrocarbons that lie in our waters."

The PM said Sobers will meet the US Trade Representative Office to discuss the USA's 15 per cent tariff on TT exports.

In August, the Caricom Private Sector Organization said TT could face up to US$291.9 million in potential annual export revenue losses due to the tariffs.

Persad-Bissessar said, "We want to discuss the tariffs and see how best we can make that work for us."

The PM recently held talks with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on crime and security

A statement issued by the Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry on September 29, indicated the bilateral discussion between Persad-Bissessar and Guterres took place on September 27 on the fringe of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York.

That discussion involved a conversation about issues such as crime and security, climate change, advancement of women and girls and the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

The ministry said this meeting served to reinforce TT's engagement with the UN and "set the tone for the country’s engagement with the organisation going forward."

When she addressed the general assembly on September 26, Persad-Bissessar supported US President Donald Trump's war against drug cartels and criminal gangs.

She also expressed support for a US/Panama initiative to create a gang suppression force to deal with criminal gangs in Haiti.

Persad-Bissessar said, "President Trump’s comments on the deleterious effects on countries of relentless narco and human trafficking, organised crime and illegal immigration are correct."

She declared, "Therefore, we will fight fire with fire, within the law.

On climate change, Persad-Bissessar has warned against the weaponisation of the climate change agenda.

She said, "The antagonistic approach adopted by climate activists towards the implementation of their climate agenda does more harm than good."

She warned that developed countries cannot force-feed a climate agenda onto developing countries and blackmail them into co-operation.

Persad-Bissessar held separate bilateral talks with Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and United Arab Emirates Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The former talks dealt with expanding co-operation between TT and Kuwait in energy, trade and investment.

"Both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening ties between TT and Kuwait, recognising the potential for collaboration in areas such as energy security and capacity-building that would result in mutual economic and developmental benefits," the release said.

TT's commitment to enhancing collaboration between Caricom and the nations of the Persian Gulf was also discussed.

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Sean Sobers and Sheikh Al Nahyan signed a visa exemption agreement.

Sobers said the agreement will facilitate easier travel for TT and UAE nationals between both countries.

The ministry added that the process will begin with holders of diplomatic and official passports from both countries, with the service being extended in due course to TT and UAE nationals who hold ordinary passports.

The ministry said the objective of this agreement is to stimulate business and tourism and create new avenues for cultural and economic exchange between TT and the UAE.