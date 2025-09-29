Nepal demolish Windies by 90 runs for historic T20 series win

Nepal's Mohammad Aadil Alam celebrates dismissing West Indies Akeem Auguste during the second T20I, on September 29, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - (Cricket Association of Nepal)

West Indies succumbed to a shell shocking 90-run defeat in the second of a three-match T20 series versus Nepal at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in United Arab Emirates on September 29.

The result saw International Cricket Council (ICC) associate members Nepal earn an historic series win taking an unassailable 2-0 lead against two-time T20 World Cup champions and ICC full member nation West Indies.

After succumbing to a shock 19-run defeat in the opener on September 27, West Indies went from bad to worse as they failed to level the series and stage a fight back.

Nepal won the toss, chose to bat first and posted a solid 173/6, with opener Aasif Sheikh (68) and Sundeep Jora (63) playing fearlessly against maroon bowling attack. Sheikh hit two sixes and eight fours while Jora smashed five sixes and three boundaries.

Left-arm orthodox and skipper Akeal Hosein (2/21) was the pick of the bowlers while fast bowler Kyle Mayers (2/26) also picked up a pair. Jediah Blades snared 1/27.

In reply, West Indies started terribly and slipped to 5/2 inside three overs, before stumbling to 38/4 after eight overs. Embarrassingly, only three Windies’ players – Jason Holder (21), Ackeem Auguste (17) and Amir Jangoo (16) – got within double figures with the bat.

They eventually capitulated for a meagre 83 from 17.1 overs in front of a cheering Sharjah home crowd.

Fast bowler Mohammad Aadil Alam (4/24) churned out spectacular figures for Nepal while leg-spinner Kushal Bhurtel (3/16) was also on target with his spell. Karan Khatri Chhetri (1/3), Dipendra Singh Airee (1/4) and Lalit Rajbanshi (1/13) each claimed a share of the spoils.

Despite their bowling success, Nepal were flawless in the field.

On the ICC World T20 rankings, West Indies are sixth and Nepal 18th.

The final T20 bowls off at the same venue on September 30, from 11 am (TT time).

NEPAL 173/6 (20) – Aasif Sheikh 68, Sundeep Jora (63); Akeal Hosein 2/21, Kyle Mayers 2/26, Jediah Blades 1/27 vs WEST INDIES 83 (17.1) – Jason Holder 21, Ackeem Auguste 17, Amir Jangoo 16; Aadil Alam 4/24, Kushal Bhurtel 3/16 – Nepal won by 90 runs and lead the three-match series 2-0