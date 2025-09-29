Mourners recall slain doctor's endless love, service

Sharon Rowley and former independent senator Paul Richards pay their respects to the family of murder victim Dr Dorothy Williams-Chandler at her funeral at the St Charles RC Church, Tunapuna, on September 29. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Dr Dorothy Williams-Chandler was remembered not for the tragic way her life ended, but for the extraordinary way she lived. Mourners described her as a compassionate healer whose legacy of faith, service and quiet strength continues to inspire.

Loved ones, colleagues and dignitaries gathered on September 29 at the St Charles Roman Catholic Church, Tunapuna, to honour the life of the pioneering surgeon.

Among those in attendance were attorney Sharon Rowley, wife of former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley; former independent senator Paul Richards; and Port of Spain Mayor Chinua Alleyne.

Williams-Chandler died on September 18 while undergoing surgery at the Arima General Hospital, following a 19-day battle in intensive care. She was shot in the head on August 30 in an incident still under police investigation.

But at her funeral, the focus was not on the tragedy of her death, but the triumph of her life.

“She made me a better man,” her husband Victor Chandler told mourners in his eulogy, reflecting on their 45-year journey of love, faith and partnership.

“Faith gave endlessly, not only to me and our family, but to every life she touched,” he said, referring to Williams-Chandler affectionately as Faith.

He described her as the pillar of their home, a woman of deep spirituality who carried her responsibilities with dignity and grace.

“She had this simplicity, but behind that was the fiercest strength I’ve ever known. Our life together was a journey of unconditional love, of shared dreams, of faith in each other and in God.”

He recalled the balance in their marriage, with Williams-Chandler guiding the family through life’s milestones. Together, he said, they raised three children: a doctor, a professor and an attorney, each a reflection of the values of excellence and service they instilled.

“I could only thank the Almighty Father for affording us Faith: a phenomenal woman who embraced all, provided guidance, and gave selflessly. A cheerful, humble spirit – these are the qualities that stir us all,” Chandler said.

He shared one of his wife’s final joys was learning one of their daughters was expecting her first child. Their last trip together, to Florida, was spent preparing for the baby’s arrival.

“She was anxiously looking forward to meeting the baby. We were in Miami trying to get ourselves ready for this occasion.”

Chandler also spoke of his wife's deep bond with his eldest daughter from a previous relationship.

“She had unconditional love, and she shared a wonderful relationship with my first daughter and granddaughter. She was equally proud of their many achievements.”

Jamaica’s High Commissioner to TT, Natalie Campbell-Rodriques, described Williams-Chandler’s life as “a masterclass in service, courage and love.”

“Today, Jamaica mourns. TT mourns. The Caribbean mourns. Even in mourning, we give thanks for a life lived in steadfast service to others, a life that, for decades, poured itself into hospitals, universities and the very fabric of our region,” she said.

Campbell-Rodriques hailed Williams-Chandler as a global pioneer and one of TT’s first female surgeons.

“She broke through glass ceilings and then held the door open for others to follow.”

She said Williams-Chandler’s story represented “a geography of generosity” and reminded those gathered that medicine is not only a science but also a calling that transcends borders.

“Her friendships were enduring. Her commitments were profound. Let it not be the tragedy of her passing that defines her life. Her life was not a loss; it was a gift. She was a menace only to mediocrity.”

Campbell-Rodriques urged Williams-Chandler’s colleagues and students to honour her legacy not with fanfare, but with action.

“This is the highest tribute you can offer: to treat every patient with dignity. Mentor with generosity. Broaden the circle of excellence.”

She praised Williams-Chandler’s character and contributions, saying she uplifted the vulnerable and lived a life deserving of the deepest gratitude.

“To her husband, children, grandchildren, siblings and extended family, please accept the heartfelt condolences of the Government and people of Jamaica. We hold you in our prayers.”

Campbell-Rodriques ended her tribute with a reflection on Williams-Chandler’s enduring legacy.

“She helped make it normal for our young professionals to be well-trained, well-mentored, confident and compassionate. That is what nation-building looks like. May her legacy endure.”