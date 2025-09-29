Mosaic Performing Arts Academy brings dance to life in Laventille

Participants at Mosaic Performing Arts Academy dance workshops at the Kwame Ture Education and Development Center, Laventille. -

Over the course of two Saturdays, September 20 and 27, the halls of the Kwame Ture Education and Development Center in Laventille pulsed with rhythm, laughter and life as Mosaic Performing Arts Academy held free dance workshop.

A media release said the workshops saw nearly 100 participants, from spirited four-year-olds to 65-year-olds full of fire, came together not just to learn dance, but to live it.

It was more than a workshop. It was a homecoming. Children twirled through the basics of ballet, discovering the grace in stillness and the beauty of movement. Adults, many of whom had never stepped foot in a dance studio before, sweated through exhilarating sessions that fused modern dance with the joyful energy of soca aerobics. Each movement seemed to stitch people together, strangers turned partners, friends moved in sync and generations danced as one.

The academy's vision made real, is a world where dance is not confined by age or stage, but extended into the community like an open hand. A world where movement becomes magic, the release said.

Families came not just to participate but to connect. Parents danced beside their children. Elders found renewed strength in rhythm. A shy teenager found her voice in a quiet plié. A mom discovered a new love for contemporary dance. It was a mosaic in the truest sense, fragments of life coming together to form something whole, something beautiful.

Choosing the Kwame Ture Center as the venue was intentional, a place long known as a cornerstone of cultural resilience and empowerment in Laventille. Within its familiar walls, tradition met possibility. Ballet met soca. Innovation met identity. Mosaic’s mission to make art accessible, meaningful, and rooted in the community found a perfect partner in the center’s legacy.

At its heart, this was never about teaching steps. It was about sparking something that might grow long after the final bow. Because in Mosaic’s world, the arts are not just performed, they’re lived. They dance in the streets, in the hearts of the people, and in the spaces we create when we choose joy, together.