Moruga man, 65, held with shotgun, crocus bag with ganja

- File photo

Southern Division police have arrested a 65-year-old pensioner from Marac Village in Moruga, who they allegedly caught red-handed with a shotgun over the weekend in an anti-crime exercise.

After searching his premises, the officers found a crocus bag containing two kilogrammes of dried marijuana.

According to the police, around 4.20 pm on September 27, acting Sgt Seecharan led a team of police, including PCs Marcus, Laloo, Adams, Khan, Hosein, and Ramsaroop, to St Clair Trace, having received a tip-off.

On entering the premises under section 12 of the Emergency Powers Regulations, the police saw the man holding a shotgun.

The police immediately seized the gun and arrested the suspect.

The officers searched the premises and reportedly found the crocus bag with the dried marijuana.

The suspect, as well as the marijuana and gun, were taken to the San Fernando Police Station.

The man was later charged with possession of the gun and was expected to face an additional charge of possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

PC Hosein is continuing enquiries.